Wesclin finds long-range shooting touch in win over Red Bud

TRENTON — Wesclin’s long-range guns were operating at maximum capacity Friday.

The Warriors made 13 3-pointers on 26 attempts and glided to a 64-49 victory over Red Bud in a Cahokia Conference Illinois Division boys basketball game.

Junior Matt Fridley and senior Trey Marks had four 3-pointers apiece. Sophomores Harrison Rakers (two), Luke Tasker (two) and Seth Macke (one) also chimed in from beyond the arc.

“We’ve been on a little bit of a cold stretch,” Marks said. “It was good to get back here at home and get some shots to fall for us. We had good looks, good execution on offense and good schemes by our coaches. Once one guy hits (a 3-pointer), it’s contagious. Everybody starts hitting them.”

The Warriors (10-14 overall, 6-0 league) have won 15 of their last 16 games against the Musketeers (12-12, 3-4).

Fridley scored 15 points to lead Wesclin, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Marks and Macke collected 14 points apiece. Rakers had nine of his 11 points in the second half.

“We’re not great (shooters), but we’re much better at home than we are on the road,” Wesclin coach Brent Brede said. “We’re so much more comfortable. That can be the same for everybody, but it’s pretty drastic for us.

“We’re really happy to play at home. We got open shots and we hit them. We had been in a funk. This kind of ‘defunked’ us. I hope it’s behind us.”

The Warriors were 9 for 13 on 3-pointers in the first half, which ended with them ahead 34-19. Marks, Fridley and Tasker accounted for seven of the 3s.

Red Bud got within 39-30 on a 3-pointer by senior Logan Cathell with 3:22 left in the third quarter.

The Warriors, however, widened the gap to 44-32 at the end of the quarter, then extended the advantage to 52-36 on Marks’ 3-pointer with 5:09 left in the game.

Red Bud was no closer than 12 points in the final four minutes.

“We’re happy with the fact that we were able to maintain the lead,” said Brede, whose team shot 46 percent overall (22 for 48). “Trey can really shoot. He’s as good a catch-and-shoot guy as we have. For us, we’ve been scoring a lot in the 30s. That puts so much pressure on your defense, and defensive mistakes are magnified when that happens. To see the ball go in, I can’t tell you how big a relief it us for our guys. They’ve been kind of mentally beat up a bit.”

Unlike Wesclin, the Musketeers struggled on 3-pointers, connecting on just four of 16 attempts. Red Bud shot 40 percent overall (19 for 48).

Sophomore Owen Liefer led Red Bud with 12 points, followed closely by senior Nick Fehr with 10 points.

Red Bud had a two-game win streak snapped.

“That’s tough whenever they come out and don’t miss,” said Red Bud coach Dane Walter, whose team quickly fell behind 12-1 as Wesclin sank four of five 3-pointers. “I thought we left them open a little bit on some of those shots. But some of them were highly contested. It just seems like it was one of those nights where everything they touched turned to gold and it went in.

“We came out in the third quarter and made a push, but every time we did, they would go back down and make another 3 to take that momentum away.”

