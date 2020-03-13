Westminster (24-4) vs. Cape Notre Dame (25-4)

When, where: 2:45 p.m., St. Vincent High in Perryville
Streaming: Prepcasts.com
Up next: Winner of Raytown South (24-3) and Lafayette (St. Joseph’s) (19-9) at 4:30 p.m. March 19 at JQH Arena in Springfield.
Breakdown: Westminster makes its second quarterfinal appearance and first since 2005 when it finished third in Class 4. The Wildcats are led by senior forward Brennan Orf, who averages 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1 block per game. Sophomore guard Casen Lawrence is good for 10.9 points per game and is the top shooter for the Wildcats as he’s knocked down 69 of 169 3-point attempts and nearly 79 percent of his free throws. Sophomore guard EJ Williams and freshman JaKobi Williams have become key cogs in the starting lineup as they combine to average 9 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and play stellar defense. JaKobi has hit on 30 of 42 free throw attempts.
Cape Notre Dame makes its first quarterfinal appearance since 2015 when it finished third in Class 4. The Bulldogs were 25 of 30 at the free-throw line in their 60-47 sectional win over Park Hills Central. Tyler Landewee led the way with 18 points.