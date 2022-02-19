Westminster continues impressive run by winning defensive battle at Vashon

Casen Lawrence was free.

Free to set his feet.

Free to let it fly.

Free to knock down the biggest shot of the season, so far.

A senior guard for the Westminster boys basketball team, Lawrence spent much of his Saturday being smothered by several of Vashon’s best defenders, among them freshman guard Dierre Hill Jr.

When Hill slipped while chasing Lawrence in the final 40 seconds of regulation, he didn’t miss.

Lawrence knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer from the right wing with 36 seconds to play in to give Westminster the lead for good as it held on for a thrilling 39-35 win at Vashon.

“They did a good job on me all game. They made it a point I wasn’t going to get many open looks,” Lawrence said. “I was really surprised I got that open. I had to make the shot which I was fortunate to do.”

The No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Westminster (24-1) has won 16 games in a row. Since Jan. 31, Westminster has beaten CBC, Chaminade and Vashon. It’s an unprecedented run for a program in the midst of a historic season a year after it lost the Class 4 state championship to Vashon.

“We’ve got an experienced team, a balanced team. Our guys have really grown up the last two or three years together,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “When you play against tough teams, you have to execute and do things well. I think this game was hard for both teams. I thought both teams played extremely hard and gave great effort.”

The No. 2 small school, Vashon (19-4) had its 20-game home winning streak snapped. The Wolverines hadn’t lost on their home court since Chicago Curie strolled out with a 64-58 win February 1, 2019. The last time an area team won at Vashon was when Hazelwood Central scored a 78-72 win February 22, 2018.

Westminster has entered rarified air.

“We’re fortunate to beat three great teams, but we still have a job to do. Our goal is to win a state championship,” senior guard EJ Williams said. “We still have a whole bunch of games I hope. It’s great, we’re having a great time but we don’t want that to be the highlight of our year. We still have a lot of work to do.”

Williams is the embodiment of what makes the Wildcats so hard to beat. He buried his only two free throw attempts of the game for his only points, grabbed six rebounds but was a defensive demon.

Both teams take an immense amount of pride in shutting down their opponent. When pitted against each other both teams spent an inordinate amount of time running their sets in an attempt to get a quality shot.

They were few and far between.

“We take pride in defense. We try to limit opponent’s shots and attempts and stuff like that,” Williams said. “I’m sure it was hard for both teams. It was a lot of fun. We were fortunate to come out with a win.”

Westminster lead 9-5 at the end of the first quarter and scored the first seven points of the second quarter for what appeared to be a commanding 16-5 lead. Only Vashon answered back with its own 7-0 run spearheaded by junior swingman Cameron Stovall. The 6-foot-6 Stovall scored five of his 12 points in the second quarter.

Junior guard Jayden Nicholson scored a runner for the last basket of the quarter to trim Westminster’s lead to 18-14 at the half.

Nicholson was once again the Wolverines most consistent offensive presence. He had all five of their first-quarter points and finished with 16 points and hauled in six rebounds.

Vashon tied the game at 20 when Stovall buried a pair of free throws with 3 minutes and 16 seconds to play in the third. He completed a three-point play to put the Wolverines ahead 25-23 with 56.3 seconds to play in the third.

Westminster junior guard Kobi Williams knocked down a pair of free throws with 3.8 seconds to tie the game at 25 headed into the fourth quarter.

There were four lead changes in the fourth quarter. Westminster senior forward Caleb Thompson knocked down a jump shot not a minute into the final frame to put the Wildcats ahead 27-25. Thompson was dynamic on both ends as he scored 10 points, hauled in seven rebounds, handed out two assists and didn’t miss any of his six free throws. He too was a defensive pest.

Kobi Williams went coast-to-coast for a layup to put Westminster ahead 29-25 with 6:02 to go.

Vashon took the lead back when Nicholson knocked down a tough fade-away jumper to make it 31-30 with 3:03 to go.

After playing with such poise and precision much of the night, Westminster appeared to lose its cool for a few moments. After Nicholson’s jumper the Wildcats were unable to inbound the ball and turned it over on a five-second call.

Vashon didn’t score and Kobi Williams went back the other way. He dribbled around the perimeter searching for a crack or crevice to drive to the basket or an open teammate to pass the ball. When he didn’t find any he drove along the left baseline and pulled up for a jumper. It bounced around on the rim before finally falling through to give the Wildcats a 32-31 lead with 2:07 to play. Kobi Williams scored 13 points and grabbed three rebounds.

Vashon missed on its ensuing possession but managed to tie up EJ Williams for a jump ball to retain possession. Before the Wolverines could inbound the ball, Kennard “Moomoo” Davis Jr. was fouled. He stepped to the free throw line and hit both to give Vashon a 33-32 lead with 52.1 seconds remaining. Davis finished with seven points and two rebounds.

On the ensuing play Lawrence was running his defender all over with the plan to have Kobi Williams set a pick and then Lawrence would pop.

Only Hill, who’d blanketed Lawrence much of the afternoon, lost his footing which allowed Lawrence the rare quality long-range look. He cashed it out to put Westminster ahead 35-33 with 36 seconds to go.

“That play at the end we did the best job we could on (Lawrence),” Vashon coach Tony Irons said. “Our kid falls and he shakes loose for a wide-open three. That play right there was a huge play for them, a huge shot for him to make.”

Westminster had the lead but Vashon had time. When it wasn’t able to corral the rebound on its own shot, Vashon fouled Westminster senior post Austin Vick who had missed a pair of free throws mere minutes before.

Vick stepped to the line and calmly buried the first. When he let the second one go it looked identical. It wasn’t until it reached the rim that the ball decided to dance on every inch of iron before falling in and giving the Wildcats a 37-32 lead with 20.4 seconds.

“I thought it swished at first but then it started bouncing around. I was lucky it went in,” Vick said. “It was a great moment to watch it go in.”

Vick had six points, five rebounds and was forced into extended duty when fellow senior post Sam Vestal suffered an apparent ankle injury midway through the third quarter. He came out of the game and did not return. Vick and Vestal generally replace one another in Westminster’s rotation. Without the 6-foot-6 Vestal, Vick had a larger role.

“Sam really puts the work in, he’s helped me out at practice and stuff,” Vick said. “It was hard for him to come out. I knew I had to step up for him.”

Vashon had one last gasp as Davis knocked down two free throws to make it 37-35 with 7.2 seconds to play. But Vashon couldn’t keep Lawrence from catching the ensuing inbounds pass and then fouled him. He went to the line and buried both for the critical four-point lead. Lawrence finished with eight points and another incredible win in what has been an impressive season.

“I think we can be the best basketball team in St. Louis when we play our best,” Lawrence said. “There are definitely other teams that can beat us and we know that. We’re going to keep working and trying to get better.”

