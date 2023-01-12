Westminster leads Jackson wire to wire to win fourth consecutive Lindbergh Tournament

SAPPINGTON – Colby Alpert hit the deck Thursday night.

A junior forward for the Westminster boys basketball team, Alpert isn’t quite sure how he ended up flat on his stomach with Jackson senior center Clayton Ernst tripping over him. He just knows it’s not the first time he’s been face down on the court.

“I end up on the ground a lot from trying to get low,” Alpert said.

Alpert has to get low. Listed at 6 foot, he’s spent this winter as the Wildcats primary post player. A proud man-to-man defensive team, Alpbert’s assignment is almost always the other team’s big guy. And that guy is always bigger than Alpert.

Thursday night was no different as he was asked to guard Jackson’s Ernst who’s listed at 6-foot-8 with a wingspan akin to a condor.

“It was rough. He’s about eight inches taller than me, forty pounds heavier,” Alpert said. “I did what I could to use my leverage on him but I couldn’t do much.”

Alpert did enough to neutralize the Indians’ significant size advantage as Westminster led wire-to-wire as it beat Jackson 51-36 to win the Lindbergh Invitational at Lindbergh High.

The No. 9 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Westminster (10-5) has won three in a row and five of its last six. The Wildcats have won the Lindbergh Invitational four consecutive years but this year’s team is completely different than last year’s tourney champ after eight seniors graduated from what was the best team in school history.

“It’s unique because we had eight seniors last year graduate,” Alpert said. “It’s fun to get a new group of guys to work together and get our own thing going.”

The Wildcats returned one starter in senior guard and Truman State recruit Kobi Williams. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard has been among the area’s top scorers this season as he’s averaging more than 22 points per game. But Williams didn’t light up Jackson Thursday night. Far from it.

It was the other Wildcats that did the damage.

Sophomore guard Evan Montandon scored 13 points, grabbed three rebounds and handed out four assists. Senior guard Will Warren had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. Williams did finish with a team-best 14 points, six rebounds and three assists of his own. Sophomore guard JD Robertson had eight points and a pair of clutch 3-pointers. Alpert finished with two points and five rebounds but his work in the paint was crucial on the defensive end.

“He’s done it all year,” Williams said. “We really appreciate him for doing that”

Jackson (11-4) was never able to get into any sort of offensive rhythm and that was in part due to the feisty defense of Westminster. Despite their size advantage the Indians were unable to consistently cash in on the offensive glass for second chances or easy putbacks. Westminster limited Jackson’s possessions and with each empty trip up the court the pressure built.

“When we did get it in the post they dug well. They were in the passing lanes, got tips and deflections,” Jackson coach Kory Thoma said. “At the end of the day we didn’t execute and when you don’t execute the flow of the game goes. Then we have to guard them on the other end.”

Guarding the Wildcats is both a test of endurance and patience. Westminster moved the ball with poise and precision. It didn’t rush shots nor did it take the first good look it had. It worked for a great shots.

“Coach emphasizes how much we move the ball and wear down a defense so we can create opportunities for easy buckets,” Williams said.

When Jackson did try to bring pressure to speed Westminster up it was able to find an open man more often than not. All five Wildcats on the court could handle the ball. Before being thrown into the post this season Alpert spent last season playing as a wing.

“We try to be patient,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “Give credit to Jackson, they’ve got a good team. They played well enough on defense where we had to be patient on offense, too. Fortunately we were able to get a lot of things done that way.”

Williams receives plenty of defensive attention and he should. He’s capable of generating a quality offensive opportunity at any given moment. But the other Wildcats proved adept passers and cutters as they attacked the basket to draw out the defense only to slip the ball to a teammate for a layup time and again.

“It’s fun. We’ve got a lot of guys, we trust each other and we love to root for each other’s success,” Alpert said. “It’s cool seeing other guys score.”

Westminster led the whole game but it was a one or two possession lead much of the first half. The Wildcats went into halftime with a 24-20 edge. It wasn’t until the third quarter that things started to get away from the Indians. Westminster’s lead grew to 37-29 headed into the fourth.

Thoma said his team knew the Wildcats were going to patiently run their sets. They just weren’t able to make enough plays on either end to give themselves a chance in the end.

“There’s a lot of teams in southeast Missouri that play just like it. We’re conditioned to play like that,” Thoma said. “We just had a tough night offensively. When you don’t convert offensively it’s hard to get in the flow of the game.”

Junior guard Blayne Harris led the Indians with 11 points. Earnst finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Junior guard Judd Thoma had eight points, six rebounds and three assists.

Westminster doesn’t get to savor its victory long. The Wildcats are back in action on Saturday when they play Belleville East in the Southern Illinois Classic Shootout Series at Althoff. The Lancers have their own strong post presence in 6-foot-5 bruiser Alex Jackson.

Alpert will be ready.

“He’s really playing out of position for him but for us that’s where he’s got to play and he’s doing a really good job with it,” Ribble said. “It’s nice to win this tournament but at the same time we’re just trying to improve and get better because we want to be playing our best at the end of the year.”

Lindbergh Invitational, championship: Westminster 51, Jackson 36