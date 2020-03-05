Westminster leads wire-to-wire in taking down Priory

Things tightened up in the second as Priory went into the paint to junior post Harrison Wilmsen. The 6-foot-8 Wilmsen scored on the Rebels first possession and cut the Wildcats lead to 11-8 on a nice turn around shot in the lane.

Westminster put together what could have been a crippling 10-0 run over the next three minutes that was highlighted by sophomore guard Case Lawrence burying a contested 3-pointer. He finished with nine points. Sophomore guard EJ Williams was key during that run, too. He finished with 11 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot.

Priory scored the last six points of the period to cut the deficit to 23-16 at halftime.

“We stayed with it and cut that thing by the half,” Priory coach Bobby McCormack said. “We battled back into it and felt good about what we accomplished in the second quarter.”

Priory employed a 2-3 zone in the first half, but switched to a man-to-man in the second half and Westminster’s Brennan Orf took notice.

A 6-foot-3 senior forward, Orf didn’t score a point in the first half, but controlled things for Westminster. He was the point man for the Wildcats as they ran through their offensive sets. Once he got a taste of the Rebels new defense, he went to work.