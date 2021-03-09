Westminster returns to quarterfinals with victory against Lutheran St. Charles

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Westminster junior Casen Lawrence drilled two long-range 3-pointers to start the game against Lutheran St. Charles.
Those baskets set the tone for the Wildcats in a 50-28 victory over Lutheran St. Charles in a Class 4 sectional basketball game Tuesday at Westminster.
Lawrence led Westminster with 14 points and sophomore Kobi Williams added 12 points.
The Wildcats (21-5) advance to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive year. They will face Father Tolton (14-7) at 6 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
Tolton defeated Montgomery City 67-36 on Tuesday.
"I'm pleased with our win and excited for the opportunity to play this Friday night," Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. "It sounds good to be back in the quarterfinals. That sounds good. It's hard to get to this point. We've played some good teams. We're going to have to play well Friday if we want to try and advance. I know Tolton is really good and talented."
Last season, the Wildcats lost to Cape Notre Dame 59-52 in the quarterfinal round.
"We need to win this year," Lawrence said. "We didn't get it done last year. We're ready to play a good Tolton team."
Lutheran St. Charles (11-8) saw its season end after winning only its second district championship last week and first since 1996.
The loss spoiled the return of former Westminster varsity coach Doug Coleman. The Lutheran St. Charles coach led the Wildcats' program from 2005 to 2016.
"This is my first time back in the Westminster building in like five years," Coleman said. "It didn't turn out like we'd hope, but it's all good. I love this building. I love these people."
The Wildcats wasted little time in jumping on the Cougars with both feet. Lawrence, a 5-foot-10 guard, banged home a long-range jumper 18 seconds into the game. After a Cougars field goal by junior Frankie May, Lawrence connected again from 3-point land.
"We ran two plays and I got open on both of them," Lawrence said. "I was able to hit those. I would have liked to have hit a few more later. My teammates got the ball to me and I hit them. It felt like we got some good energy going for the team there."
It went just like Ribble drew it up for Lawrence.
"We ran a set and got a couple of good screens and he was able to catch it and knock it down," Ribble said. "He's shot the ball well for us all year long. When he's open, he's really good."
Junior guard EJ Williams made back-to-back layups for a 10-2 lead, forcing the Cougars to call a time out and regroup.
Kobi Williams hit a field goal for a nine-point run before Lutheran St. Charles sophomore Marcus Coleman made field goal with 44 seconds left in the quarter.
Westminster led 16-5. Kobi Williams hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter.
"We were moving the ball on offense," Kobi Williams said. "It was important for us to start off fast like we did."
May's field goal at the 5:14 mark accounted for the Cougars' only points in the quarter.
The Wildcats' defense forced 12 turnovers in the first half. Lutheran St. Charles took just 13 shots in the half, making three.
"Our defensive effort and intensity in the first half was outstanding," Ribble said. "I thought we played really well in the first half. We put some pressure on them and that led to some easy baskets and we had guys hit some jump shots."
Coleman agreed.
"We just could not play physical enough," Coleman said. "We came out with a little bit of nerves and Westminster just jumped on us early. You can't press them. Their kids are big. Their guards are good. They're pretty complete. Our hats are off to Westminster. They have a good club. They are very well coached."
Westminster ended the half with a 13-0 run. Kobi Williams made an old-fashioned three followed by a field goal and 3-pointer by junior Sam Vestal. Junior Austin Vick followed suit with a field goal and a 3-pointer with 2 seconds showing.
It was team effort in the half, Ribble said.
"I think Austin Vick and Caleb Thompson and EJ Williams, those guys have given great effort all year long and they don't get some of the publicity that maybe Casen and Kobi get, but we have a pretty balanced team," Ribble said. "Those guys have played well all year long and they will have to continue to do that."
The Wildcats led 32-7 at halftime.
"Whenever you hold a team to seven points in a half, you're going to have some success," Ribble said. "We're thankful we did that."
But he told his players they couldn't take the large lead for granted.
"At halftime, we said the score doesn't matter," Lawrence said. "We knew we just had to keep playing hard. We played great defense in the first half and got after them."
Lutheran St. Charles hit double figures when junior Josh Emily swished a 3-pointer with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter.
The Wildcats led 43-17 after three quarters before both teams emptied their benches in the fourth period.
"We didn't play as well as we would have liked in the second half, so we've got to fix that in practice," Kobi Williams said.