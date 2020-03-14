Westminster's comeback bid falls short against Cape Notre Dame

PERRYVILLE — It was a frustrating end to an extraordinary career for Westminster senior Brennan Orf.
The Wildcats’ leading scorer, Orf was whistled for his fifth foul with 1 minute, 26 seconds left in a Class 4 quarterfinal against Cape Notre Dame.
Orf could only sit and watch as Westminster’s comeback bid fell short in a 59-53 loss to Cape Notre Dame on Saturday at St. Vincent High.
“It was kind of frustrating,” Orf said. “I was a little upset and I had to flush it down because there's still some time left in the game hopefully we could pull it out. Unfortunately we didn’t.”
The contest, which was moved from Jefferson College, was played in front of about 120 fans after the Missouri State High School Activities Association limited the number of spectators due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
Casen Lawrence and Jakobi Williams each scored 14 points for the Wildcats (24-5). Orf finished with 10 points.
Tyler Landewee scored 16 points and Caleb LeGrand and Justice Thoma each added 11 points for Cape Notre Dame (26-4), which will play either Raytown South (24-3) or Lafayette St. Joseph’s (19-9) in a state semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena in Springfield.
“Our team’s had an outstanding year,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “We won a lot of games. You know, we were excited to get the opportunity to go as far as we went. Disappointed in the outcome today, but proud of our team.”
Orf did everything he could to pull Westminster out of a 12-point hole early in the third quarter.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound forward started an 11-2 run with a putback. He added a couple free throws, came up with a steal and found Williams for a 3-pointer as the Wildcats cut the deficit to 38-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
“He's a fierce competitor,” Ribble said of Orf. “He's a great leader. He's led us in almost every offensive category that we have. Our team also recognizes that, that he's had an outstanding high school basketball career, and we tried to get him the basketball in an area where he can help our team and he did that, especially in the third quarter.”
Orf said Westminster had to take better care of the ball. The Wildcats turned it over 10 times in the first half and ended up with 21.
“We just had to realize that we had to tone it down and really start working defensively, maybe get some steals or stuff and get easy layups,” Orf said.
LeGrand’s reverse layup off an offensive rebound and Thoma’s basket that followed sparked an 8-0 run to push the advantage to 52-43. Seconds later, Orf picked up his fifth foul.
The duo of LeGrand and Thoma bracketed Orf all game long and didn’t give up anything easy in the paint.
“They're balanced and so that was a challenge for our team,” Ribble said.
Consecutive three-point plays by Hayden Jansen and Kam Dohogne helped stake the Bulldogs to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter.
Lawrence drained a pair of 3-balls for Westminster in the second quarter, including a high-arcing rainbow at the buzzer, to cut the deficit to 26-22 at halftime.
Notre Dame blitzed Westminster with an 8-0 run to begin the third quarter. The Bulldogs forced five quick turnovers leading to easy baskets for Landewee and Drew Heisserer to pull out to a 34-22 lead.
Orf was part of an accomplished senior class for Westminster, but the Wildcats have some talented underclassmen on the roster, including Lawrence and Williams.
“We're excited about the future of the program and we're excited about the players that will be back next year,” Ribble said. “These five seniors left a legacy for our program that we're going to have to try to live up to.”