Westminster smothers Lindbergh as father faces son

All told, seven different players scored multiple field goals for the Wildcats. Kobi Williams led the way with 12 points. Senior post Austin Vick had 11 points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. EJ Williams scored seven points, grabbed three rebounds, made three assists and a pair of steals. Senior sharp shooter Casen Lawrence had six points on a pair of 3s.

“When we play together like that, we’re unstoppable,” Kobi Williams said.

Lindbergh got a team-high nine points from Mason Ribble as he knocked down three 3s. Sophomore forward Quinn Sunderland had six points and five rebounds. Jaggie had four points, three rebounds and five assists.

Biggs felt the Flyers found their footing more on the defensive end in the second half, but, by then, the damage had been done.

“I really felt our guys competed on the defensive end of the floor against their multiple weapons,” Biggs said. “It was a pretty good night defensively, we just couldn’t get the basketball to go in the hole for us."

Lindbergh’s five-game winning streak came to an end. Biggs is hopeful the loss will pay dividends for his team as it plods along through the dog days of January.