Westminster survives season-opening test at St. Dominic

O'FALLON, Mo. — Kobi Williams wasn't rattled when he stepped to the foul line.

The Westminster sophomore remained cool under pressure.

Williams scored four of the final six points as Westminster survived St. Dominic's second-half surge to post a 56-53 victory in the season-opener for both schools on Tuesday at St. Dominic.

"We always kept our focus and continued to play the way we play," Williams said. "We knew we were going to get the win."

Westminster has won the last six meetings against St. Dominic. The Wildcats captured their season-opener for the third year in a row.

"We're very pleased with the effort," Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. "I thought our team did a lot of good things, but we have a lot to learn as well. St. Dominic has a good team and we're fortunate to come away with a win. I'm proud of the way our guys hung in there and took their run."

Trailing 53-50 with a little less than two minutes to go, Williams hit a layup to trim the deficit to 53-52 before being sent to the line with over a minute to go for a pair of free throws.

"I knew that we were going up, I just had to make them," Williams said.