Westminster survives season-opening test at St. Dominic

O'FALLON, Mo. — Kobi Williams wasn't rattled when he stepped to the foul line.
The Westminster sophomore remained cool under pressure.
Williams scored four of the final six points as Westminster survived St. Dominic's second-half surge to post a 56-53 victory in the season-opener for both schools on Tuesday at St. Dominic.
"We always kept our focus and continued to play the way we play," Williams said. "We knew we were going to get the win."
Westminster has won the last six meetings against St. Dominic. The Wildcats captured their season-opener for the third year in a row.
"We're very pleased with the effort," Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. "I thought our team did a lot of good things, but we have a lot to learn as well. St. Dominic has a good team and we're fortunate to come away with a win. I'm proud of the way our guys hung in there and took their run."
Trailing 53-50 with a little less than two minutes to go, Williams hit a layup to trim the deficit to 53-52 before being sent to the line with over a minute to go for a pair of free throws.
"I knew that we were going up, I just had to make them," Williams said.
Williams sank the pair of free throws before another pair of free throws by junior Casen Lawrence put the Wildcats up 56-53 with less than a minute to go.
Williams finished with 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting. He also pulled down five rebounds and added five assists to the scoresheet.
Lawrence led the Wildcats with 14 points.
St. Dominic senior Brendan Deters misfired on a potential game-tying 3-pointer as time expired.
The Crusaders used a 16-4 run to tie the game 44-44 going into the final period.
"We utilized what our strengths are," St. Dominic coach Kevin Roberts said. "We played a certain style last year and we have everyone back so we went back to those aspects of things."
St. Dominic, which made only six field goals in the first half, went 13-for-24 from the field in the second half. Senior Ryan Schwendemen led all scorers with 19 points. He pulled down seven rebounds.
Deters chipped in 14 points and four assists.
Lawrence started the game on fire for the Wildcats going 3-for-4 from behind the arc in the first quarter, but was limited in the second half.
"They run a really good pressure 2-3 zone and shaded him a little bit," Ribble said. "We were still trying to get the ball inside the zone, but they made it challenging for us."
