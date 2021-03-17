 Skip to main content
Westminster Wildcats def. Barstow Knights, forfeit
Westminster Wildcats def. Barstow Knights, forfeit

Westminster vs. MICDS boys basketball

Westminster's Austin Vick (right) looks to shoot as Brandon Mitchell-Day of MICDS defends during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Westminster Christian Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

Note: MSHSAA announced Wednesday that Barstow had forfeited its state semifinal, which had been scheduled for noon Friday at JQH Arena

Records: Westminster 23-5

Previous semifinals: Westminster 1 (2005)

Up next: Winner of Vashon-Blair Oaks in the state championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Stream: www.MSHSAA.tv, $10 pay-per-view

On Westminster: Makes second semifinal appearance in school history. Finished third in Class 4 in 2005. …Wildcats spread out the scoring load with four players that average 8.9 points or more. …Junior guard Kobi Williams is the leading scorer with a 13.3 points per game average. …Junior guard Casen Lawrence averages 12.7 points and is the team’s top 3-point shooter as he’s connected on 74 of his 203 attempts from behind the arc. …Junior forward Caleb Thompson averages 9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and teams with junior post Austin Vick (6-foot-6) to give the Wildcats some size inside. Vick averages 8.9 points and leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per game average. The duo have combined for 73 blocked shots this season.

