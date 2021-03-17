Westminster Wildcats def. Barstow Knights, forfeit

On Westminster: Makes second semifinal appearance in school history. Finished third in Class 4 in 2005. …Wildcats spread out the scoring load with four players that average 8.9 points or more. …Junior guard Kobi Williams is the leading scorer with a 13.3 points per game average. …Junior guard Casen Lawrence averages 12.7 points and is the team’s top 3-point shooter as he’s connected on 74 of his 203 attempts from behind the arc. …Junior forward Caleb Thompson averages 9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and teams with junior post Austin Vick (6-foot-6) to give the Wildcats some size inside. Vick averages 8.9 points and leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per game average. The duo have combined for 73 blocked shots this season.