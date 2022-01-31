Westminster's Williams buries game winner to beat CBC

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Kobi Williams knew the shot would fall when it left his hands Monday night.

It fell in the first quarter.

It fell in the fourth quarter.

It fell when his team needed it most.

A junior guard for the Westminster boys basketball team, Williams knocked down the game-winning jump shot with just more than two seconds to play to lift the Wildcats to an improbable 45-43 win over CBC at home in front of a sold out and raucous crowd.

“I just knew my shots were falling,” Williams said. “I just shot it and knew it was going to go in.”

The No. 2 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, Westminster (18-1) scored its first win over neighbor CBC won its 10th game in a row since its lone loss of the season, a 60-43 thumping at the hands of De Smet in the Coaches vs. Cancer Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.

That night the Wildcats walked through a nightmare as they trailed 31-6 at halftime and were never really in the game.

Monday night looked like it was headed that way.

The No. 2 large school, CBC (13-6) was terrorizing Westminster on the defensive end. The Cadets were picking the Wildcats' pockets and getting out in transition. CBC was rolling as senior point guard Rob Martin and sophomore center John Bol were dominant. Senior guard Kendal Huston drained a deep 3-pointer just before the first-quarter buzzer to give the Cadets a 20-5 lead.

“We were excited we had a good start,” CBC coach Justin Tatum said. “We were trying to fuel off that and not go back to how we normally start, which is sluggish and have to fight back in the end. We tried to rest a few guys here and there when we had the lead and they started to get some momentum.”

Williams had all five of the Wildcats’ first-quarter points. He had another five in the second quarter, too.

Senior guard Casen Lawrence got into the action as he knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

Westminster outscored CBC 12-7 in the second quarter. Had it not been for sophomore guard Nassir Binion’s steal and layup right before the halftime horn, the Wildcats would have held the Cadets to just five points in the period. Instead CBC took a 27-19 lead into the locker room.

“I thought we played much better defense after the first quarter,” Westminster coach Dale Ribble said. “We made some open shots, especially in the second half.”

Westminster senior post Austin Vick opened the scoring in the second half as he drained a 3-pointer with 5 minutes and 36 seconds to go in the third quarter. Williams had a five-point spurt before CBC made its first field goal of the period.

Lawrence cashed out another 3-pointer to put the Wildcats ahead 30-28 with 3:19 to go in the third. Lawrence finished with 12 points, two rebounds and a pair of steals. A varsity stalwart his entire career, Lawrence said the Wildcats took some lessons from the De Smet game.

“We didn’t respond the right way that game,” Lawrence said. “As a group we learned from that. We kept playing with confidence and we really tightened up on the defensive end.”

Once the Wildcats had the lead they extended it. Vick scored a layup just before the third-quarter buzzer that gave Westminster a 38-32 lead. The 6-foot-8 Vick was charged with matching up against CBC’s Bol who’s 7-foot-2. It was no easy task but Vick finished with nine points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

Westminster senior guard EJ Williams didn’t score but initiated the offense much of the night and was a lock down defender. He had four rebounds, five assists and was a big reason why CBC senior guard Larry Hughes Jr. finished with five points on five made free throws.

“EJ Williams did an amazing job,” Lawrence said.

Added Kobi Williams, "Everyone was in the game. We played well together and that’s why we came out with the victory."

CBC clawed back to tie the game at 41 when Martin knocked down one of two free throws with 1:41 to play.

On the other end, Kobi Williams answered with a sweet fade away jumper on the right baseline to put the Wildcats ahead 43-41 with 55 seconds remaining.

Martin answered with a spectacular display of quickness and ball handling that freed him for an easy layup to tie the game at 43 with 26 seconds to go. Martin finished with 18 points. He was the only Cadet in double figures. Bol had seven points, eight rebounds and eight blocked shots. Binion had six points and three rebounds as he started for the injured Mikhail Abdul-Hamid who took a hard fall against East St. Louis on Saturday.

Out of a timeout, Westminster came back the other way and went to its hot hand. Williams took the ball at the top of the key on an isolation play. He drove to the right side, rose up and found nothing but net with just more than two seconds to play which sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

“We’ve got full faith in him,” Lawrence said. “Coach Ribble says feed the fever and starve the cold. He had a fever tonight and we were feeding him.”

Tatum drew up a play to try and get the ball up the court and attempt a shot with 2.1 seconds to play but the inbounds pass went over the outstretched arms of Bol and into Vick’s waiting hands. When the final horn sounded the student section rushed the floor and mobbed the players.

Williams finished with 21 points and more high fives and backslaps than he could count.

“It’s a feeling I will never forget,” Williams said. “It’s a feeling I’ll cherish the rest of my life. I thank the fans that came out today. It was an amazing feeling.”

CBC’s five-game winning streak was snapped. The Cadets don’t have long to dwell on this loss as they are scheduled to host De Smet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a high-powered Metro Catholic Conference showdown. Tatum said the biggest hurdle his team had to overcome Monday night was between its ears.

“It’s the mental part, being in packed arenas and selling out other people’s gyms. You have to understand we have to fight through that part,” Tatum said. “I tip my hat to Westminster, their kids played tough and hard and they knew what we were trying to do.”

