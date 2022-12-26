Whitfield speeds up depleted Duchesne, rolls to victory at MICDS

LADUE — Holden Souter’s blood was on the court.

He was on the bench and he wasn’t happy about it.

A junior forward for the Whitfield boys basketball team, Souter took an errant hand to the nose in the third quarter against Duchesne Monday night. It left him staggered and bleeding.

By the time the blood was wiped from the court and his nose was plugged with gauze, Souter was already tired of sitting.

“When I got hit I wanted to come back as soon as possible,” Souter said.

The Warriors got popped early but, like their primary post player, rallied in short order as they beat Duchesne 63-48 in the first-round of the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational at MICDS.

The No. 6 seed, Whitfield (5-4) advanced to play No. 4 Kirkwood (5-0) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the quarterfinals. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Warriors who’ve been digging deeper into their roster the last few games. Senior forward Bryson Sutton and senior guard Jayden Williams did not play Monday. Both have been rotation players in the early going this season.

“We’ve got a bunch of injuries, guys are sick right now, we’re just trying to weather the storm,” Whitfield coach Chris Pitts said.

Duchesne (2-4) tried to take advantage of the new-look lineup as it finished a strong first quarter with a 14-7 lead.

The Pioneers wanted to play a deliberate pace on offense that moved the ball around and generated high-quality shots. That’s how they grabbed the lead in the early going.

But they weren’t able to keep it.

“I liked the pace in the first quarter,” Duchesne coach Wade Bouslog said. “We knew we probably couldn’t run with them consistently. I thought we got sped up and took some quick shots and let them get out and run where they’re really good.”

Whitfield senior guard Nolan Simon picked up the load in the second quarter as he scored 11 of his team-high 21 points including a runner at the buzzer that gave Whitfield a 34-20 lead at halftime.

Souter continued to be a key cog for the Warriors as he scored 16 points, grabbed five rebounds, handed out three assists and blocked five shots. Senior guard Jorden Williams had 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Junior forward Kaeden Anderson started and hauled in eight rebounds to go along with four points.

“We have so many weapons outside to inside,” Souter said. “When one player is going it all opens up for us.”

Duchesne’s second quarter struggles were in part due to senior guard and four-year varsity stalwart Cam Lee picking up his second and third foul early in the period. He finished with six points as he was in and out of the lineup in the second quarter before suffering an apparent ankle injury in the third quarter and not returning.

But the Pioneers were also without senior guard Amorion Oliphant who was not with the team when it took the court Monday night. He was an important piece of the program when the Pioneers made the Class 3 semifinals last season, the first in school history.

Without two of their starting five the Pioneers had to go deeper into the roster and that put players in new positions and new roles.

“We had kind of messed up lineup out there,” Bouslog said.

Not helping the cause is Duchesne’s football team went to the Class 1 semifinals this fall and 10 of the 12 players on the basketball team were at football practice until after Thanksgiving. That meant the basketball program is playing catch up and orienting players to new roles doesn’t get the time or polish Bouslog would hope in the preseason.

“We’re still trying to figure some things out,” Bouslog said. “We have a lot back from last year but it’s like we’re starting from scratch again.”

Senior guard Josh Baker-Mays led the Pioneers with 18 points and four steals. After being the focal point of Whitfield’s defense in the first half he managed to get loose in the second half which opened up opportunities for his teammates. Duchesne cut Whitfield’s lead to 47-40 headed into the fourth quarter when senior guard Ethan Kissell hit a 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Kissell had 12 points, eight rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block.

But Whitfield’s defense turned into offense as the Warriors ran a layup line in the fourth quarter to quell the Pioneers come-back bid.

“Just bring the pressure up defensively, get some turnovers and get some easy points,” Souter said.

Whitfield draws an undefeated Kirkwood Tuesday night and it’s going to be a challenge. The Pioneers are long and go 10 or 12 players deep. The depleted Warriors are expected to get Sutton back but they’ll be tested on short rest.

“I know they’re going to play hard, they’re well coached,” Pitts said. “We’re getting there. I just pray everybody stays healthy going forward.”

Don Maurer Holiday Invitational at MICDS: Whitfield 63, Duchesne 48