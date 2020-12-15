Wienstroer helps hulking MICDS muscle past Saint Louis University High

The "rock" added 14 points and handed out four assists. He would have had five after setting up Hendricks with a perfect alley-oop pass that could have led to a slam dunk late in the first quarter. But Hendricks, an NCAA Division I prospect, could not convert on the play.

The Rams return six key cogs from last year's 23-5 team that was upset by Ladue in postseason play.

"After the year we had last year, we can't get caught up (in the hype)," MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. "We can't sneak up on anybody. We can't just come in here half-speed and kind of just get by. Everyone wants to play us, wants to beat us.

"And that's good for us."

MICDS, which already has a 67-54 win over small-school power Whitfield on its resume, exploded in the third quarter to break open a tie game. Mitchell-Day scored eight points on three baskets including an old-fashioned 3-point play. Wienstroer added a key jumper.

Roper, who can play all five positions, helped Wienstroer bring the ball up court in the second half, which triggered a 10-2 run over the final 3:22 of the third period and 41-33 lead

SLUH (0-1) never got closer than to within five points the rest of the way.