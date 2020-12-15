Wienstroer helps hulking MICDS muscle past Saint Louis University High

At 5 feet, 11 inches, Sam Wienstroer still hears it from his bigger, taller MICDS boys basketball teammates.
"In practice they'll show me things, like dunking, that they can do and I can't," he said. "But there are things I can do with the ball that they can't."
Like run the Rams offense to perfection.
The slick senior guard was at his electrifying best Tuesday in helping MICDS to a 57-50 win over Saint Louis U. High in a non-league affair at Denis Fieldhouse.
The Rams (3-0) beat SLUH for the first time this century after losing all seven games between the tradition-rich schools since at least 1999.
Wienstroer provided fuel that helped the jet-engine go.
MICDS starts three players — Brandon Mitchell-Day, Nick Roper and Aaron Hendricks — who all stand 6-7.
Roper had 12 points and 13 rebounds — the second double-double of the season. Mitchell-Day added a team-high 15 points and nine rebounds despite fouling out with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the game. Hendricks, a hulking influence inside, added eight points and 12 rebounds.
Each member of the trio realizes it is Wienstroer who makes the offense click.
"He's our rock, basically," Roper said. "Taking charges, doing all the dirty work."
The "rock" added 14 points and handed out four assists. He would have had five after setting up Hendricks with a perfect alley-oop pass that could have led to a slam dunk late in the first quarter. But Hendricks, an NCAA Division I prospect, could not convert on the play.
The Rams return six key cogs from last year's 23-5 team that was upset by Ladue in postseason play.
"After the year we had last year, we can't get caught up (in the hype)," MICDS coach Travis Wallace said. "We can't sneak up on anybody. We can't just come in here half-speed and kind of just get by. Everyone wants to play us, wants to beat us.
"And that's good for us."
MICDS, which already has a 67-54 win over small-school power Whitfield on its resume, exploded in the third quarter to break open a tie game. Mitchell-Day scored eight points on three baskets including an old-fashioned 3-point play. Wienstroer added a key jumper.
Roper, who can play all five positions, helped Wienstroer bring the ball up court in the second half, which triggered a 10-2 run over the final 3:22 of the third period and 41-33 lead
SLUH (0-1) never got closer than to within five points the rest of the way.
"We always talk about coming out strong in the second half and putting teams away right from the start," Wienstroer said. "That's what we tried to do."
Mitchell-Day broke a 31-31 tie with a conventional 3-point play. He followed with a stick-back to set the stage for a 3-point play from Hasani Spann. Nick Kramer answered for the Junior Billikens. Mitchell-Day closed the blitz with two foul shots.
The MICDS defense hunkered down, forcing SLUH to miss 11 of 13 shots in the tell-tale period.
The Junior Billikens, who misfired on their first seven shots of each half, got to within 46-41 on a basket from Zachary Ortwerth with 4:43 left in the contest. Wienstroer silenced the rally with a pair of free throws.
SLUH dug out of an early 9-0 hole to knot the contest at 25-all by the break.
"We didn't put our best foot forward," SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said. "We have some real small things that we need to clean up. We gave ourselves a chance to get back in it near the end. That's all I can ask for."
SLUH vs. MICDS basketball
