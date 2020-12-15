Wienstroer helps hulking MICDS slip past Saint Louis University High

At 5-foot-11-inches tall, Sam Wienstroer still hears it from his bigger, taller MICDS teammates.
"In practice they'll show me things, like dunking, that they can do and I can't," he said. "But, there are things I can with the ball that they can't."
Like run the Rams offense to perfection.
The slick guard was at his electrifying best on Tuesday in helping MICDS to a 57-50 win over Saint Louis U. High in a non-league affair at Denis Fieldhouse.
The Rams (3-0) beat SLUH for the first time this century after losing all seven games between the tradition schools since at least 1999.
Wienstroer provided fuel that helped the jet-engine go.
MICDS starts three players, who all stand 6-7 - Brandon Mitchell-Day, Nick Roper and Aaron Hendricks.
Roper led the way with 12 points and 11 rebounds - the first double-double of his career. Mitchell-Day had a team-high 15 points despite fouling out with 5 minutes, 50 seconds left in the game. Hendricks, a hulking influence inside, added eight points and 13 rebounds.
Each member of the trio realizes that it is Wienstroer that makes the offense click."
"He's our rock, basically," Roper said. "Taking charges, doing all the dirty work."
The rock added 14 points and handed out six assists. He would have had seven after setting up Hendricks with a perfect all-oop pass that could have led to a slam dunk late in the first quarter. But Hendricks, an NCAA Division I prospect, could not convert on the play.
The Rams return six key cogs from last year's 23-5 that was upset by Ladue in post-season play.
"After the year we had last year, we can't get caught up (in the hype)," MICDS coach Travis Williams said. "We can't sneak up on anybody. We can't just come in here half-speed and kind just get by. Everyone wants to play us, wants to beat us.
And that's good for us."
MICDS, which already has a 67-54 win over Class 2 power Whitfield on its resume, exploded in the third quarter to break open a tie. Wienstroer added a key 3 jumper. Mitchell-Day hit scored eight points on three basketball including an old-fashioned 3-point play.
Roper, who can play all five positions, helped Wienstroer bring the ball upcourt in the second half, which helped triggered a 10-2 run over the final 3:22 of the period.
SLUH (0-1) never got closer than to within five points the rest of the way.
"We always talk about coming out strong in the second half and putting teams away right from the start," Wienstroer said. "That's what we did."
Mitchell-Day pumped the lead to 34-31 with his conventional 3-pointer. He followed with a stick-back to set the stage for a 3-point play from Hassani Spann. Nick Kramer answered for the Junior Billkekns. Mitchell-Day close the blitz with two foul shots.
The MICDS defense hunkered down, forcing SLUH to miss 11 of 13 shots in the tell-tale period.
The Junior Billikens, who missed their first seven shots of each half, got to within 46-41 on a basket from Zachary Ortwerth with 4:43 left in the contest. Wienstroer silenced the rally with a pair of free throw. Even Hendricks, who missed his first three foul shot, got into the act by nailing a pair from the stripe with 26 seconds left.
"It's was good - but we've still got a lot of things to work on," Wallace said.
SLUH dug out of an early 9-0 hole to knot the contest at 25-all by the break.
"We didn't put our best foot forward," SLUH coach Erwin Claggett said. "We have some real small things that we need to clean up. We gave ourselves a change to get back in it near the end. That's all I can ask for."
