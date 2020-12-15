Wienstroer helps hulking MICDS slip past Saint Louis University High

The rock added 14 points and handed out six assists. He would have had seven after setting up Hendricks with a perfect all-oop pass that could have led to a slam dunk late in the first quarter. But Hendricks, an NCAA Division I prospect, could not convert on the play.

The Rams return six key cogs from last year's 23-5 that was upset by Ladue in post-season play.

"After the year we had last year, we can't get caught up (in the hype)," MICDS coach Travis Williams said. "We can't sneak up on anybody. We can't just come in here half-speed and kind just get by. Everyone wants to play us, wants to beat us.

And that's good for us."

MICDS, which already has a 67-54 win over Class 2 power Whitfield on its resume, exploded in the third quarter to break open a tie. Wienstroer added a key 3 jumper. Mitchell-Day hit scored eight points on three basketball including an old-fashioned 3-point play.

Roper, who can play all five positions, helped Wienstroer bring the ball upcourt in the second half, which helped triggered a 10-2 run over the final 3:22 of the period.

SLUH (0-1) never got closer than to within five points the rest of the way.