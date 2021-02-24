Wienstroer turns up defense to help MICDS nail down Metro League crown with win over Westminster

MICDS junior forward Brandon Mitchell-Day agreed.

"A lot of people don't know about him — but they saw tonight that he can play," Mitchell-Day said.

Wienstroer hit two foul shots in the final 72 seconds, including one of two that broke a 40-all tie with 17 ticks on the clock.

He also canned a key 3-pointer that tied the game 33-33 midway through the final period.

But his defensive gem could go down as the Rams' biggest play of the season.

With the Wildcats holding for the potential game-winning shot, Wienstroer jumped into the passing lane and tipped the ball into the backcourt with 6 seconds left. He hustled downcourt and hopped on the ball like it was a football fumble. By the time he was tied up for a jump ball, less than a second remained on the clock.

"I was chasing (Lawrence) off a screen and I just jumped for the ball and tipped it into the backcourt," Wienstroer said. "I knew I had to get it to seal the game. So I dove on it and hoped for the best."

MICDS was unable to get any kind of look with the in-bounds play as the buzzer went off.

Wienstroer missed part of last season with a wrist injury. He is more than making up for lost time.