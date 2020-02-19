Williams' buzzer beater lifts Belleville West over rival Belleville East

BELLEVILLE — Tommie Williams faced a moment of decision Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4 winger for the Belleville West boys basketball team found the ball in his hands as the clock ticked down in overtime against rival Belleville East.
"Nobody was open," Williams said. "So I had to take it."
Williams canned his shot at the buzzer to lift the Maroons to a 50-49 overtime win in a Southwestern Conference contest at West.
Two-time defending Class 4A state champion Belleville West (14-10, 5-5 SWC) has won six of its last seven games and is on a four-game winning streak, including three league wins.
The Maroons have beaten the Lancers (16-11, 3-7) in eight of the last nine meetings between the rivals, but the Lancers won 55-46 in the last game Dec. 13.
"A lot of Belleville people doubted us, so coming out and winning this game, it was big for us," Williams said.
After junior Ethyn Brown nailed a 3-pointer to give the Lancers a 49-48 lead with 7.7 seconds left in the extra session, Maroons coach Alex Schobert called a timeout.
Williams, who finished with a game-high 19 points, brought the ball up the court and looked for an open teammate. When he couldn't find one, he put his head down and drove to the rim before pulling up 10 feet from the basket. He let the shot fly as the buzzer sounded.
"I was happy with the shot he got," Belleville East coach Jeff Creek said. "We did a good job of challenging it. He was off-balance and he just made a tough shot. He's a good player who made a tough shot in a tough time."
Even Williams didn't know if it was going in when it left his hand.
"It looked pretty good," Williams said. "I had hope."
Williams' basket touched off a huge on-court celebration for the Maroons.
"Like I told our team, great players step up in big moments and he made a huge shot," Schobert said.
Williams also pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds and had two assists and two steals.
He nearly prevented Brown's go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, diving in the passing lane to get his hand on the pass before swatting it back inbounds, where Belleville East senior Eric Wade picked it up and found Brown on the right wing for the open look.
Both teams turned the ball over a combined seven times in the final two minutes of regulation after Wade tied the game 44-44.
"I told them to stick to our fundamentals," Schobert said. "I've got to give (assistant) coach Roger Miller credit, someone who's helped us out for a lot of years, he said that you revert back to your level of training and that's what happened tonight."
Brown led the Lancers with 15 points. Wade scored 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
The lead changed hands 14 times throughout the nail-biting contest.
"It was just a hard-fought battle between two Belleville schools," Creek said.
Schobert, in his first year at the helm, said his team is clicking since a loss to Edwardsville on Jan. 31.
"I told them then, after that loss, that there is one of two ways to go," Schobert said. "This team will always be remembered as the team after the back-to-back state championships, but we want to be remembered the right way."