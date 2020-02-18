Williams' buzzer beater lifts Belleville West over rival East

BELLEVILLE — Belleville West junior Tommie Williams was faced with a brief moment of doubt on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-4 inch winger found the basketball in his hands as the clock ticked down in overtime against rival Belleville East.
"Nobody was open," Williams said. "So, I had to take it."
Williams canned a shot at the buzzer to lift his team to a thrilling 50-49 overtime win over East in a Southwestern Conference contest at West.
"A lot of Belleville people doubted us, so coming out and winning this game, it was big for us," Williams said.
Belleville West (14-10, 5-5 SWC) has won six of its last seven games and is on a four-game winning streak. The Maroons have beaten Belleville East eight times in the last nine meetings.
Belleville East junior Ethyn Brown nailed a 3-pointer to give the Lancers a 49-48 lead with 7.7 seconds left in the extra session.
Belleville West coach Alex Schobert calmly called a time out.
Williams, who finished with a game-high 19 points, brought the ball up the court and looked for an open teammate. When he couldn't find one, he put his head down and drove to the rim before pulling up 10 feet from the basket. He let the shot fly as the buzzer sounded.
"I was happy with the shot he got," said Belleville East coach Jeff Creek, whose team fell to 16-11 and 3-7. "We did a good job of challenging it. He was off balance and he just made a tough shot. He's a good player who made a tough shot in a tough time."
Even Williams didn't know if it was going in when it left his hand.
"It looked pretty good," Williams said. "I had hope."
Williams' basket touched off a huge on-court celebration.
"Like I told our team, great players step up in big moments and he made a huge shot," Schobert said.
Williams also pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds and had two assists and two steals.
He nearly prevented Brown's go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, diving in the passing lane to get his hand on the pass before swatting it back inbounds where Belleville East senior Eric Wade picked it up and found Brown on the right wing for the open look.
Both teams turned the ball over a combined seven times in the final two minutes of regulation after Wade tied the game 44-44.
"I told them to stick to our fundamentals," Schobert said. "I've got to give (assistant) coach Roger Miller credit, someone who's helped us out for a lot of years, he said that you revert back to your level of training and that's what happened tonight."
Belleville West turned the ball over 18 times - 16 of the miscues came in regulation.
Brown led the Lancers with 15 points. Wade scored 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.
The lead changed hands 14 times throughout the nail-biting contest.
"It was just a hard-fought battle between two Belleville schools," Creek said.
Schobert, in his first year at the helm, says his team is finally clicking following a loss to Edwardsville on Jan. 31.
"I told them then, after that loss, that there is one of two ways to go," Schobert said. "This team will always be remembered as the team after the back-to-back state championships, but we want to be remembered the right way."
Junior Ty Lampley has returned after an injury that kept him out until January and senior Greg Wells is back to 100 percent after dealing with nagging injuries early in the season.