Williams' buzzer beater lifts Belleville West over rival East

"I was happy with the shot he got," said Belleville East coach Jeff Creek, whose team fell to 16-11 and 3-7. "We did a good job of challenging it. He was off balance and he just made a tough shot. He's a good player who made a tough shot in a tough time."

Even Williams didn't know if it was going in when it left his hand.

"It looked pretty good," Williams said. "I had hope."

Williams' basket touched off a huge on-court celebration.

"Like I told our team, great players step up in big moments and he made a huge shot," Schobert said.

Williams also pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds and had two assists and two steals.

He nearly prevented Brown's go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, diving in the passing lane to get his hand on the pass before swatting it back inbounds where Belleville East senior Eric Wade picked it up and found Brown on the right wing for the open look.

Both teams turned the ball over a combined seven times in the final two minutes of regulation after Wade tied the game 44-44.