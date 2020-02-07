Wilmsen, Ferrick lead Priory to comeback win over MICDS

LADUE — Harrison Wilmsen was in his element.
The Priory junior, who stands a hulking 6-foot-8, loves butting heads with players who sport his comparable length.
He had plenty of similar-sized opponents to mix it up with Friday when the Rebels traveled to MICDS for a Metro League boys basketball tussle.
The Rams are one of the largest teams in the area with four starters checking in at a whopping 6-7.
"Playing other big guys — it brings out the best in me," Wilmsen said.
It sure does.
Wilmsen rose to the challenge with a monster effort to help the Rebels rally for a 50-45 win in the showdown in Ladue.
Priory (15-5) won its fifth in a row and moved back into the thick of the league race with a 5-2 mark. MICDS (17-4, 4-2) had a four-game winning streak snapped.
Wilmsen and senior Charlie Ferrick helped trigger a 15-2 run midway through the fourth quarter that turned a 40-33 deficit into a 48-42 lead.
"We never feel like we're out of any game and that was the case tonight," said Wilmsen, who finished with 24 points and seven rebounds.
A quarterback on the Priory football team, Wilmsen had to work for every point against the super-tall Rams. He was even forced to take his game outside, where he hit a key 3-pointer in the tell-tale run.
"I told the kids because of (the Rams) length that they would have to play bigger than they actually are," Priory veteran coach Bobby McCormack said. "Every one of them did. We just hung around, kept battling, and gave ourselves a chance in the second half."
Ferrick, who stands just 6-1, added 11 points and five rebounds. He and Wilmsen combined for 20 of the Rebels' final 21 points. They tallied all 15 points during the deadly run.
"I'm so proud of this team, the way they keep overachieving," McCormack said. "Tonight was a perfect example of that."
Senior guard Michael Spencer recorded three steals in a two-minute span during the 15-2 blitz.
"What turned it around for us was our defensive intensity," Ferrick said. "He was a huge part of that."
MICDS appeared set to put the contest away when Jack Pronger canned a 3-pointer for a 40-33 cushion with just under seven minutes remaining.
But the Rebels clamped down on the defensive end and allowed just one field goal the rest of the way.
"Without a doubt, our best effort of the season," Ferrick said.
Wilmsen kick-started the rally with three successive baskets to bring his team to within 40-39 with 3:53 left. Ferrick then added a four-point salvo in 17 seconds that culminated with a 3-pointer to give the Rebels a 43-41 lead. Wilmsen followed with a short jumper and finished the run off with a rim-racking slam that put the visitors in control 48-42.
Myles Key and Ferrick added foul shots in the final 14 seconds to nail down the victory.
"We got rolling, got some stops on the defensive end, and that was the difference," McCormack said. "Our toughness really showed especially on the defensive end."
MICDS, with a quartet of skyscrapers, took a 30-22 lead in the third period on a 3-pointer by Nick Roper, who along with Brandon Mitchell-Day, Pronger and Aaron Hendricks make up a tall forest. Junior Will Kacmarek, at 6-6, adds even more bulk up front.
"We still have to learn how to win a game," said MICDS first-year coach Travis Wallace, the former bench boss at Jennings High. "A lot of our guys are still trying to figure out how to play, how to fit in."
Junior Hasani Spann led MICDS with 15 points off the bench. The Rams have no seniors on their 14-player roster.
"We'll get there," promised Wallace.