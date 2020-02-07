Wilmsen, Ferrick lead Priory to comeback win over MICDS

"I told the kids because of (the Rams) length that they would have to play bigger than they actually are," Priory veteran coach Bobby McCormack said. "Every one of them did. We just hung around, kept battling, and gave ourselves a chance in the second half."

Ferrick, who stands just 6-1, added 11 points and five rebounds. He and Wilmsen combined for 20 of the Rebels' final 21 points. They tallied all 15 points during the deadly run.

"I'm so proud of this team, the way they keep overachieving," McCormack said. "Tonight was a perfect example of that."

Senior guard Michael Spencer recorded three steals in a two-minute span during the 15-2 blitz.

"What turned it around for us was our defensive intensity," Ferrick said. "He was a huge part of that."

MICDS appeared set to put the contest away when Jack Pronger canned a 3-pointer for a 40-33 cushion with just under seven minutes remaining.

But the Rebels clamped down on the defensive end and allowed just one field goal the rest of the way.

"Without a doubt, our best effort of the season," Ferrick said.