Wilmsen pours in career-high 32 to lead Priory past Lutheran St. Charles

ST. PETERS — At this time last year, Harrison Wilmsen was all about football.
Just 12 months later, the Priory senior may be changing his mind.
A quarterback in the fall and basketball center in winter, Wilmsen was certain his college future would be on the gridiron. He threw for 3,875 yards and 44 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
But now, he is not so sure.
"It's like 50-50," he said. "I really have no idea. At the end of the (basketball) season, I'll sit down and see what's the best opportunity for me. Either one will work."
The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder has been impressive the first two weeks of the hoops season, which may be why the hardwood is getting stronger consideration.
Wilmsen scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Wednesday to lead Priory to a 66-57 win over Lutheran St. Charles in the second round of the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament.
The once six-team affair has been whittled to just five teams, forcing tournament officials to scramble for games. Priory and Orchard Farm are the only two unbeaten teams left. Orchard Farm faces Waynesville on Thursday and Fox on Friday. Priory takes on Fort Zumwalt East on Friday.
Wilmsen put on a dominant performance on both ends of the court for Priory, which does not have a nickname after dropping Rebels over the summer. For now, it is simply referred to as the Priory Basketball Team, much like the Washington Football Team of the NFL.
Priory (3-0) is going to unveil its new nickname in a ceremony Wednesday.
Wilmsen connected on 13 of 15 shots from the field and put his stamp on the game early with a pair of 3-pointers in the opening 2 minutes and 21 seconds.
"He's a total athlete with a football mentality," Priory veteran coach Bobby McCormack said. "He's got one speed — full throttle."
Priory took control in the third quarter with a 16-7 outburst that erased a 27-25 halftime deficit. Wilmsen scored the first eight points of the run. Junior Jahaad Fort, who finished with 13 points, chipped in with a pair of 3-pointer. He ended the blitz with his second trey, which pumped the advantage 41-34.
The Cougars (3-1) climbed to within four, thanks to the long-range shooting of Frankie May, who finished with a team-high 17 points.
But Priory used the inside play of Wilmsen and a long 3-pointer from senior Gabe Kemna to thwart the comeback. Kemna finished with 10 points. Myles Key also added a pair of big baskets down the stretch.
Wilmsen says his team is better prepared for a postseason run this time around due to its depth.
McCormack agrees.
"They double and triple down on Harrison, which gets the other kids those wide-open looks," McCormack said. "That's been the key to what we've been doing over our first (three) games."
Wilmsen averaged 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last year. He has 84 points and 31 rebounds so far this season. His 32-point effort is his best since he scored 31 points in a 59-48 win over Lift For Life on Dec. 15, 2018.
Fort, who is also a wide receiver/defensive back on the football team, said Wilmsen has a huge upside.
"He puts in so much work in both sports, he can choose whatever path he wants for the future," Fort said.
Lutheran St. Charles won its first three games for the first time since the 2013-14 season. The Cougars jumped out to a 25-21 lead on four successive points by May late in the first half.
"They just hit a few more layups, a few more free throws at the right time," Lutheran St. Charles coach Doug Coleman said. "And we missed a few bunnies."
Coleman knew Wilmsen would be virtually unstoppable.
"It's kind of like the (Michael) Jordan rules," Coleman said. "You know he's going to get his points. You just try and stop the other guys. We didn't do as well as we would have liked."
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
Lutheran St. Charles vs. Priory basketball
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.