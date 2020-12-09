Wilmsen pours in career-high 32 to lead Priory past Lutheran St. Charles

ST. PETERS — At this time last year, Harrison Wilmsen was all about football.

Just 12 months later, the Priory senior may be changing his mind.

A quarterback in the fall and basketball center in winter, Wilmsen was certain his college future would be on the gridiron. He threw for 3,875 yards and 44 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

But now, he is not so sure.

"It's like 50-50," he said. "I really have no idea. At the end of the (basketball) season, I'll sit down and see what's the best opportunity for me. Either one will work."

The 6-foot-8, 220-pounder has been impressive the first two weeks of the hoops season, which may be why the hardwood is getting stronger consideration.

Wilmsen scored a career-high 32 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Wednesday to lead Priory to a 66-57 win over Lutheran St. Charles in the second round of the Lutheran St. Charles Tournament.

The once six-team affair has been whittled to just five teams, forcing tournament officials to scramble for games. Priory and Orchard Farm are the only two unbeaten teams left. Orchard Farm faces Waynesville on Thursday and Fox on Friday. Priory takes on Fort Zumwalt East on Friday.