Wilmsen's 20 points help Priory to second-round win over Windsor

AFFTON — Eight games into the season, Priory basketball coach Bobby McCormack has been impressed with post player Harrison Wilmsen.
"He is doing everything we want a big guy to do," McCormack said of his 6-foot-8 junior who was also the quarterback on the Rebel football team this fall.
Wilmsen did a little bit of everything Friday in Priory's 55-43 win over Windsor in the second round of round-robin play at the Affton Holiday Tournament.
Wilmsen scored a game-high 20 points, which included a massive dunk and another failed dunk attempt which still somehow ended up in the basket after slipping out of his hands, hitting high off the backboard and into the basket.
"That was a weird play and a nice Christmas gift for Harrison," McCormack said.
That may have been a gift but Wilmsen earned everything else as he controlled the boards and took care of things inside.
"I'm just a big guy who is trying to help Charlie (Ferrick) and the rest of the team," WIlmsen said. "I thought we played a pretty solid game today and did a lot of good things."
Wilmsen has been consistent in doing good things early this season.
"Harrison is such a presence on both ends," McCormack said. "He did a great job of clearing the glass today. He alters shots and does a good job of running the floor. He has the good footwork you would expect from a quarterback and sucks everybody in the post."
Wilmsen, Ferrick and Myles Kee scored all of Priory's points in the first quarter as it ran out to a quick 15-7 lead.
The Rebels extended it to 31-18 at halftime as six different players scored points.
"I think we were a little shell-shocked in the first half," Windsor coach Jason Gillman said. "We did a better job in the second half but we are a little limited offensively right now with several kids out. Priory is a very good team and they exposed us today."
Windsor was able to get the deficit down to seven points in the third quarter. But the Rebels pushed it back up to 14 by the end of the quarter and extended the lead to as many as 23 points at 51-28 after Wilmsen's missed dunk basket.
"We have some good athletes who are in shape," McCormack said. "We have three football players and two soccer players in the starting lineup. We were able to create some turnovers early and set the tone of the game."
Ferrick added 14 points for the Rebels, who defeated Affton 59-28 in the first round of the tournament.
The Rebels, who are the defending champion in the tournament which is being held in a round-robin format for the first time, will play Summit at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in what amounts to the championship game.
"Summit is big and strong and this will be a great battle for us," McCormack said, "They are in our district so we are not only playing for a championship but a district seed. It's a big game for this time of year."
Matt Martin had 15 points, 10 in the first half, for the Owls, who will play Affton at 10 a.m. Saturday. Both teams are 0-2 in the tournament.