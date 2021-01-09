Winfield comes up short against Monroe City in Clopton championship

The Panthers used a 16-5 blitz over the first 3:59 of the third quarter to pump the lead to 49-28. That run essentially put the game away.

"We started missing shots and our confidence went down a little," Gillespie said. "We can't let missing shots ruin everything."

Monroe City coach Brock Edris was impressed with Winfield's first-quarter outburst. The defensive-minded Panthers rarely give up 18 points in a period.

"Winfield did a great job coming out ready to play," Edris said. "They exposed some things and took a big lead on us. To hold them to five points in the second quarter made a big difference."

Monroe City switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense, which seemed to flummox the Warriors. Josiah Talton, Kyle Hays and Logan Buhlig triggered the game-changing run.

Talton finished with 25 points including 22 of the Panthers' first 42 points.

Monroe City set a tournament record for fewest points allowed in the tournament with 89 — eclipsing the old mark of 108 set by Warrenton in 2013.

Keim and his players can take some consolation in turning in a much stronger performance this time around against a team that is well on its way to another final four berth.