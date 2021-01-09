Winfield comes up short against Monroe City in Clopton championship

CLARKSVILLE — Winfield High junior guard D.J. Gillespie stared at the second-place plaque he was handed Saturday night with a sour look.
His Warriors had just lost to Monroe City 59-47 in the championship game of the 25th annual Clopton Tournament.
But this time the hardware had a little more shine to it.
Monroe City, which won its fourth successive Clopton crown, demolished Winfield 48-28 in last year's title test.
This time around, the Warriors made Monroe City sweat a bit.
"Last year, we were pretty bad," said Gillespie, who led his team with 13 points in the rematch. "This was definitely better."
Winfield coach Bryan Keim agreed, "We only scored seven points in the first half last season. Other than the final score (tonight) there were some positives."
The Warriors (8-3) jumped out to leads of 10-2 and 13-4. They held a 20-15 advantage when senior Kannon Schutte sank a pair of foul shots 18 seconds into the second period.
Then the roof fell in.
Monroe City (9-1), which reached the Class 3 final four last season, reeled off 18 of the next 21 points to take a 33-23 cushion into the break.
The Panthers used a 16-5 blitz over the first 3:59 of the third quarter to pump the lead to 49-28. That run essentially put the game away.
"We started missing shots and our confidence went down a little," Gillespie said. "We can't let missing shots ruin everything."
Monroe City coach Brock Edris was impressed with Winfield's first-quarter outburst. The defensive-minded Panthers rarely give up 18 points in a period.
"Winfield did a great job coming out ready to play," Edris said. "They exposed some things and took a big lead on us. To hold them to five points in the second quarter made a big difference."
Monroe City switched to a 1-3-1 zone defense, which seemed to flummox the Warriors. Josiah Talton, Kyle Hays and Logan Buhlig triggered the game-changing run.
Talton finished with 25 points including 22 of the Panthers' first 42 points.
Monroe City set a tournament record for fewest points allowed in the tournament with 89 — eclipsing the old mark of 108 set by Warrenton in 2013.
Keim and his players can take some consolation in turning in a much stronger performance this time around against a team that is well on its way to another final four berth.
"Our big players stepped up for the most part," Keim said. "We had some nice contributions from some role guys too."
The Warriors looked like a finely tuned machine in rolling out to the early leads. Gillespie converted on an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 10-2 cushion after just 2:44. Nolan Riechers, who finished with 11 points, hit a 3-pointer from the left baseline to push the lead to 13-4.
Gillespie, who went scoreless in last year's title tilt, added a 3-pointer late in the second period for an 18-12 advantage.
But Monroe City used its defensive prowess to hold Winfield to just one field goal in the final 10:21 of the opening half.
"I'm disappointed," Gillespie said. "But we'll get better."
Added Keim, "We can take this — and learn from it."