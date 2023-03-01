CENTRALIA, Ill. — The evolution of Drew Winslow and the Triad boys basketball team continued in earnest Wednesday night.

The sophomore guard scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Knights to a 51-34 win over Mount Vernon in a Class 3A Centralia Sectional semifinal at Trout Arena.

“I was really proud of Drew. They came after him pretty hard and were pretty physical, but he played through it and did what he had to do,” Knights coach Jeff Guidry said. “He's matured so much this year for us. We threw him out there as a freshman on a young and inexperienced team (last season) and he's come along so quick.”

Triad (28-6) added to its already school-record number of wins and advanced to take on East St. Louis (23-8) in the sectional final at 7 p.m. Friday.

“We aren't afraid of nobody, so we're going to go out there and give it our all,” Winslow said.

Mount Vernon (22-9) was held to its second-lowest point output of the season.

“Triad did a nice job defensively and it was a night where we had a hard time getting to the rim like we'd had all year,” Rams coach Tim Holloway said. “They did a good job stopping us in the driving lane and forcing us to take some perimeter shots. We'd been having success shooting from the perimeter, but we just didn't shoot it well tonight.”

The 20-point effort was the fourth of the season and fifth of his career for Winslow, whose career-best is 24 points earlier this season.

“I feel good,” he said. “My team really pushes and is hard on me at practice and I really appreciate it.”

Winslow had 15 points in the Knights' season-opening 56-48 win over the Rams, so Holloway knew what to expect in the sectional matchup.

“Winslow was a handful for us,” Holloway said. “When they broke us down off the dribble, a lot of times they had guys driving to the basket.”

Winslow got Triad off and running with a floater 1 minute, 2 seconds into the game to give his team a lead it would never relinquish. He also finished the first quarter with a lay-up to give the Knights a 16-10 advantage.

“We played really hard tonight,” Winslow said. “We knew we had to come out and just give it our all. I'm proud of my guys.”

Triad had a huge 14-4 second-quarter advantage that gave it a 30-14 halftime lead, as the Knights held the Rams to just four points in the second stanza.

“At the end of the day, the story is our defense,” Guidry said. “We say all year if the shots aren't falling, you can make it up on the defensive end. Holding them to 14 points at halftime was tremendous.”

Winslow got the first bucket of the second half, but the Knights were unable to muster much offense for the first six minutes of the quarter with just that one bucket.

The Rams scored six straight points to cut their deficit to 12, but the third quarter ended up an even 6-6 and Triad still enjoyed its 16-point advantage heading into the final quarter.

“We were struggling with the matchup so we went to a 1-3-1 (zone) at halftime and we were able to get some steals off that, but we just couldn't convert,” Holloway said. “We had some looks and they didn't go in.”

Mount Vernon scored nine straight points in a span of 1:26 midway through the fourth quarter to trim the Knights' lead down to 41-31 with 3:38 to go, but that would be as close as they would get as Triad scored the next 10 points on the way to the 17-point win and a sectional final date with the Flyers.

“I think it's gonna be an extremely physical game,” Guidry said. “It's the same situation as tonight where we have to get off to a good start. This is the third straight time we've played them in the playoffs, so it's nothing new to us. I think we know what to expect. I think the guys are ready.”

Class 3A Centralia Sectional, semifinal: Triad 51, Mount Vernon 34