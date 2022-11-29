Winslow sparks Triad past Columbia in matchup of undefeated teams

TROY, Ill. — Drew Winslow and the Triad Knights are having plenty of early season fun.

Winslow, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, scored a game-high 21 points and 6-5 senior Jake Stewart chipped in with 14 points Tuesday as the Knights defeated Columbia 54-39.

Triad, which opened the season with a championship in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic, ran its record to 5-0 and removed the Eagles (4-1) from ranks of the undefeated. The 5-0 start is the first for the Knights since 2009-10 when they started 11-0 en route to a 23-7 season.

“It’s really important. They’re a great team,” Winslow said of the Knights’ latest success story. “We had to come out with great defense because we know they can shoot. I think we did a really good job of covering their 3-pointers.

“We took a lot of beatings last year, and I think that set us up really nice for this year. We know how to win. We’re pretty confident, but we can’t get too over our heads. We know the consequences of that. We’re confident, but we’re ready.”

The Eagles were coming off a championship in the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic, which culminated with a thrilling 56-53 victory over Class 4A power Collinsville.

Columbia coach Mark Sandstrom talked to his players about avoiding a letdown after the emotional win, but was powerless to stop it from happening.

“The bottom line is (Triad) played harder than us,” Sandstrom said. “Momentum is sometimes the best player on the floor, but he wasn’t out there. They had all the momentum. They had us on our heels. The first four minutes of the third quarter were very important for us to get back in (the game). They exposed some stuff.

“This is not the team to have a hangover against. They’re really good. I fully expect them to win the Mississippi Valley (Conference).”

After trailing 11-7 after one quarter, the Knights led 24-19 at halftime as Winslow (12) and Stewart (10) accounted for all but two of their points.

Triad then hunkered down into a 2-3 zone in the third quarter, holding Columbia to five points on 2-for-11 shooting from the field and taking a 36-24 lead.

Columbia got within 38-30 on a 3-pointer by senior Dylan Murphy (20 points), but Knights senior Aydin Hitt swished back-to-back 3s to make it 44-30 with 4 minutes and 51 seconds remaining in the game. The Eagles were no closer than 12 from that point.

“Historically, in that first week we drop at least one game,” fourth-year Triad coach Jeff Guidry said. “My first year here (2019-20), we started 8-1. But yeah, this is a good start, and this was against a very good team. We’re competing and getting the job done. My only concern right now is our first quarters have to get better.”

The 6-7 Murphy, who had three 3s, was the only Columbia player to reach double figures. No other player had more than four, including senior Jack Steckler and sophomore Sam Donald. Steckler, who had the game-winning 3 against Collinsville, entered the game averaging 10.2 points, while Donald was averaging 10.8 points.

The Eagles were 14-for-46 from the floor (30%).

“(Murphy) is such a good player. That kid is so talented and so skilled,” Guidry said. “It was really about minimizing him and containing (Donald) as best we could.”

Triad had plenty of support for Winslow and Stewart, with senior McGrady Noyes contributing nine points and Hitt finishing with eight.

Winslow did most of his damage on drives to the rim.

“Coach just encouraged me to get into the paint as much as I can,” Winslow sad. “The shots will be open on the outside, so if you can score it, score it.”

Guidry said Winslow has the green light.

“He’s so quick to the basket,” he said. “He’s such a hard kid to stay in front of. If we see an opportunity where we have a mismatch … If we’re shooting on the outside, that’s going to help, too.”

Columbia got a 3 from Murphy to close the first quarter, but fell behind for good when Stewart popped a 3 of his own to put Triad on top 15-13 with 6:02 to play in the second quarter. The Knights opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run to lead 31-19. The Eagles didn't score more than five points in a row the remainder of the game.

“We didn’t shoot as well as what we normally do,” Sandstrom said. “That affected us overall mentally, because in my opinion we had great looks in the first half and none of them went in. We didn’t go get it off the boards, and that compounded the situation.”