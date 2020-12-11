Woodard makes a winning first impression with Francis Howell Central

ST. CHARLES — If the season opener was any indication, C.J. Woodard will be a very welcome addition to the Francis Howell Central boys basketball team.
Woodard, who played at Fort Zumwalt East the last two seasons before transferring last spring, poured in a game-high 19 points and added 8 rebounds to lead the Spartans to a 48-27 win over Francis Howell North in a non-conference game Friday evening at North.
“It's one of those things where sometimes the basketball gods treat you right and they treated me right with C.J.,” Howell Central coach Brian Cissell said. “He transferred in fourth quarter and we didn't have school, so he really didn't know anybody. And then this summer, we couldn't work out or do anything. So, he has really developed a lot in the last two months. And he's such a nice kid and he works hard. He's just really been a nice addition for us.”
Woodard averaged 9.9 points per game last season for the Lions and had a career-high 24-point output against Timberland in his second-to-last game for East. He had two other 18-point efforts as a Lion (one of which came against Howell North), so Friday's showing represented the second-best of his career.
“It was definitely tough, but a big part of the transition was the coaches,” said Woodard, a 6-foot-5 senior forward. “They really showed me things and helped me out, especially with the system because it was a completely different system that I had to learn. Having great teammates and coaches really makes it easier.”
The game was the first of the season for Howell Central (1-0), which had to endure a quarantine period before it could get its season underway.
“It's a weird year and I think every coach goes through this,” Cissell said. “We haven't really had full squads for practice. And then this morning we found out second period that probably our second- or third-best player was sent home today, so we wouldn't have him tonight. And I have another starter that's injured. But, everybody's dealing with that. So, it was kind of nerve-wracking to see how we were going to start.”
Howell North (1-2) won just one of 24 games a season ago, but that one win came against Howell Central, so Friday's contest was one Spartans senior guard Myles Estrada was looking forward to.
“It was definitely a redemption game and, even if it wasn't, it's still a rivalry game between two Howell schools,” said Estrada, who scored 17 points Friday and has averaged double figures in scoring each of his first three seasons. “It was definitely one that we wanted for sure to start the season.”
Fresh off a seven-point win over Fort Zumwalt West the previous night, the Knights had a strong first quarter Friday.
Kristian Brown, who had all seven of his points in the opening stanza, scored just six seconds into the game and North never trailed in a first quarter it emerged from with a 15-9 lead.
But, Howell Central turned things around in the second quarter, tallying the first 17 points on its way to a 19-2 advantage and a 28-17 lead at halftime. The Knights' only points of the quarter came on a pair of free throws with 14.2 seconds left.
“The first quarter, I think, was debut-game nerves. We came out with no rhythm,” Estrada said. “But then when the second quarter started, we kind of figured out what they were looking to do, and we started getting C.J. the ball inside and he was just going to work.”
The run continued into the third quarter before sophomore forward Ryan Murdock knocked down a jumper for Howell North's first field goal since late in the first quarter. Murdock had eight of the Knights' 10 second-half points to finish with a team-high 10 points.
The Spartans were able to close things out with another strong defensive effort in the fourth quarter. All told, Howell North only mustered 12 points in the final three quarters combined after scoring 15 in the first quarter alone.
“We have a couple guys that can fill it up, but for the most part, we just have to really outwork people,” Cissell said. “We got a charge on defense and a couple loose balls getting on the floor and it just turned the momentum around. Those little hustle plays can be the difference and tonight it was.”
