Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final

“Since it's our first games, we might get a little jittery and make a turnover if we get sped up more than we should,” Menke said. “But, we're starting to adjust a lot better, I feel like, and getting in the game a lot more.”

With experienced standouts like KJ Lee and Drake Stevenson lost to graduation, it was imperative for the young guys to step up and support Turnbull, who followed up his 30-point, 15-rebound, five-block season opener with 26 points, 18 rebounds and five more blocks Friday.

“Going into the year, we knew we had Connor, but we were wondering what other pieces would step up,” Uffmann said. “We've had different young guys step up each night and it's worked out so far.”

The Panthers used an 8-0 run late in the first quarter to take a seven-point lead on their way to a 19-16 advantage at the end of the period. Menke was key to the run with six of the eight points, as he finished with 10 in the quarter.

“He's a high-energy guy,” Uffmann said. “He's got that 6-3 build and he can knock it down from the outside, but he can also take it to the rack.”

Another 8-0 run late in the second quarter put North up by five, but Union ended the half with a 6-3 run to close to within two at halftime.