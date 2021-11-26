Youngsters do their part as Fort Zumwalt North advances to Borgia tourney final

WASHINGTON, Mo. — So far, the kids are all right.
Six-foot-10 senior forward Connor Turnbull returned this season as one of the area's top boys basketball players, but the rest of the Fort Zumwalt North roster around him is a young and inexperienced group at the varsity level.
Two games into the season, Turnbull has done his thing, but the new guys have held up their end of the bargain as well, as the Panthers improved to 2-0 with a 77-62 win over Union in a Borgia Turkey Tournament semifinal game Friday night at Borgia's Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gym.
North advanced to take on University City (2-0) in Saturday's 7:30 p.m. tournament final. It will be a rematch of last year's title tilt, in which the Lions dealt the Panthers a 21-point loss, one of just four setbacks for North in 31 games a season ago.
“There were definitely question marks because they are young and you're not real sure, and to be honest, our jamboree was not good. But I think that was when we really started turning it on,” Panthers coach Michael Uffmann said. “Everything's been new and I think, at this point of the season, you just need to knock down barriers, be uncomfortable and figure out a way to be comfortable. We've done that in the first two games and tomorrow night's definitely gonna be a tough one.”
North sophomore guard Trent Menke had 20 points in the semifinal, including a strong 10-point spurt late in the first quarter. Freshman guard Kobe Anderson added 17 points and sophomore guard Lynden Sanders tossed in eight points. Sophomore guard Bobby Edwards had a big opening game Tuesday with 15 points in a first-round win over Owensville.
“Since it's our first games, we might get a little jittery and make a turnover if we get sped up more than we should,” Menke said. “But, we're starting to adjust a lot better, I feel like, and getting in the game a lot more.”
With experienced standouts like KJ Lee and Drake Stevenson lost to graduation, it was imperative for the young guys to step up and support Turnbull, who followed up his 30-point, 15-rebound, five-block season opener with 26 points, 18 rebounds and five more blocks Friday.
“Going into the year, we knew we had Connor, but we were wondering what other pieces would step up,” Uffmann said. “We've had different young guys step up each night and it's worked out so far.”
The Panthers used an 8-0 run late in the first quarter to take a seven-point lead on their way to a 19-16 advantage at the end of the period. Menke was key to the run with six of the eight points, as he finished with 10 in the quarter.
“He's a high-energy guy,” Uffmann said. “He's got that 6-3 build and he can knock it down from the outside, but he can also take it to the rack.”
Another 8-0 run late in the second quarter put North up by five, but Union ended the half with a 6-3 run to close to within two at halftime.
The Wildcats closed to within one with 2 minutes, 32 seconds left in the third quarter, but the Panthers scored nine of the final 11 points of the quarter to go up by eight.
Menke had another scoring spurt to start the fourth quarter with all six of North's points in a 6-3 run that gave the Panthers their biggest lead to that point at 11.
The lead would not dip back down into single digits the rest of the way, as Menke, Sanders, Edwards and Anderson would combine for 15 of North's 19 points in a final quarter in which it pulled away from Union for the win.
“They made shots when it mattered, they knocked down free throws down the stretch and they controlled the tempo in the second half,” Uffmann said. “Our concern going in was our ball handlers are young, but they're doing a really good job of growing up quick. Kobe does not play like a freshman. He completely controlled the game second half and you don't see that out of freshmen.”
Union (1-1) got 18 points apiece from seniors Kaden Motley and Collin Gerdel and will take on seed Borgia (2-1) for third place at 6 p.m. Saturday.
“There was one moment where it was a three-point game and we had three or four attempts and could not get a bucket,” Wildcats coach Chris Simmons said. “I think that was a big point. We just couldn't quite get over the hump. And then they made all their free throws and lengthened it at the end.”