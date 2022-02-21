Youthful Columbia takes aim at extended postseason run

COLUMBIA, Ill. — The Columbia High boys basketball team, with just one senior on its roster, is looking forward to a bright future.

But the present isn’t too shabby. The Eagles are 23-8 entering their game against Mater Dei (19-11) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals of the Class 2A Wesclin Regional in Trenton.

For now, the 2022-23 season can wait.

“I thought going into the season, we might be .500 because we had no varsity experience out here whatsoever,” Columbia coach Mark Sandstrom said.

Sandstrom is delighted he was wrong.

The Eagles have shattered the learning curve. Dylan Murphy, a 6-foot-6 junior, averages 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way.

Murphy is a matchup nightmare for opponents since he also has a team-high 50 3-pointers.

“It’s been a fun year,” Murphy said. “There’s a lot of new teammates. We had to work to get chemistry, but we’ve got chemistry now and we’re rolling. It’s good.

“It’s just practice. We’re in the gym almost every day trying to get better together. That translates into games. We’ve gone through some adversity this year, and I think it’s helped. We’re a really close group of guys. It’s crazy to think what we’ll have next year, but we’re focused on the regional right now.”

Columbia’s other starters are 6-1 junior Jack Steckler (10.3 points), 6-2 senior Glenn Powers (9.5 points, 36 3-pointers), 6-1 junior Dominic Voegele (seven points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals) and 6-6 freshman Sam Donald (9.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 20 3-pointers).

Four other freshmen have earned time on the floor: 5-7 Hayes van Breusegen, 5-9 Micah James, 5-9 Logan Bosch and 6-4 Brady Hemminghaus.

“Coming into the season, we pushed all the projections aside,” Steckler said. “We said, ‘Whatever happens, happens. If we’re good, we’re good. If we don’t perform, we don’t perform.’ We just wanted to build up the chemistry in time for the postseason. That was our goal.”

The goal has been reached, and the journey to get there has indeed been enjoyable, discounting a few “stinkers,” according to Sandstrom.

The Eagles won the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament in December, then dropped three in a row to Freeburg, Centralia and Metro-East Lutheran in January. They then won the Okawville Invitational, igniting a stretch of 11 victories in 13 games. One was a 55-52 decision Feb. 8 at Breese Central that handed the Cougars their only home loss of the season.

“When we won the Christmas tournament and were able to guard Alton Marquette with all of its Princeton actions, I put all our inexperience to bed,” Sandstrom said. “Now, have we had a couple of stinkers along the way? We have, but not to the point I thought we would. We had no varsity experience. Dylan, Dominic and Jack played very limited minutes last year.”

That concern has been erased, in part, by the Eagles’ unity.

“Because we have a mix of seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen, our team’s cohesiveness and chemistry have been really good,” he said. “That was also something I worried about at the start of the year. Normally, when you have all different levels of kids playing together, the team chemistry can come into question a little bit. We haven’t had any of that whatsoever.”

Sandstrom noted that Murphy, Donald and Powers play basketball exclusively, while Steckler (soccer, baseball) and Voegele (football, baseball) also excel at other sports.

Steckler had 31 goals as a forward for the soccer team last fall, while Voegele threw for 893 yards and nine touchdowns and rushed for 713 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Eagles’ quarterback in football.

“We’ve got a bunch of athletes out there,” Sandstrom said. “The next few years here, yeah, we’ve got a great opportunity.”

Powers transferred to Columbia from Vianney before his junior year and acclimated himself to the new program during the pandemic season. Everything since then has been smooth for the Millikin University recruit.

“It’s been a great experience, stepping up as a leader and having a lot of young guys look up to me on and off the court,” Powers said. “I’ve been trying to set a good example, and it’s been really good so far. This year, with Coach Sandstrom, he’s really put everything together for me and helped me reach the next level.”

But first things first. Powers is bullish on the Eagles in the postseason.

“I’m ecstatic,” Powers said. “I feel like we’re going to make a deep run. Teams might not have expected us be here since we’re so young. We have an element of surprise on them. We can play however we want. We can push it down the court, get transition buckets and be tough and guard when we need to against a more physical team. Whatever they throw at us, we’re ready for it.

“The word ‘state’ is in our mind right now. We have no limits. We have the highest expectations going into every game. That’s not unreasonable for us.”

Voegele acknowledged the lofty expectations the Eagles had heading into the season, but like some of his teammates and Sandstrom, there was some wariness because of the relative inexperience of the group. Also, Columbia was just 6-8 in 2021 and had to win its final three games to finish that strong.

“After last year, some people might not have thought we would be as good as we are this year,” Voegele said. “We’ve stepped it up and are doing well. We’re all quick, we all can jump, we all can shoot.”

Sandstrom coached the Eagles from 2005-19, leading Columbia to a 252-173 record and six regional championships. He resigned to spend more time with his family, but the coaching itch never left, and came back after two years away.

“I needed a physical and mental break from the grind,” Sandstrom said. “The last two years, that break allowed me to have fun again.”

Sandstrom was never too far from the game.

“I taught younger classes some fundamentals,” said Sandstrom, who worked with his daughter, now in seventh grade, and also checked in with other coaches’ practices. “(Freeburg coach) Matt Laur is a great friend of mine. I went to his practices, I went to Roxana, I went all over the place.

“Then when the opportunity (to return to Columbia) presented itself, I got the blessing of my wife and I applied. Mainly, I needed a mental and physical break from the coaching toll. As my wife says, I’m Mark 2.0 now. I’ve got a little bit different outlook. It’s not live or die. I’m having fun. I enjoy being around the kids. They’re loose. I’m loose. They’re energetic. I’m energetic. I’m having a blast.”

