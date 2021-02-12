Zumwalt North takes control of GAC Central race by winning at Washington

WASHINGTON — Fort Zumwalt North senior Drake Stevenson let out a mixture of laugh and sigh of relief when discussing his teammate and rim protector Connor Turnbull.

“Every time he blocks a shot, we get a spark of energy and we usually go down and score,” Stevenson said.

Turnbull led Fort Zumwalt North with 18 points, but it was his seven blocked shots, including three in the pivotal third quarter, that propelled the Panthers to a 62-50 victory over Washington in a GAC Central boys basketball clash Friday.

Fort Zumwalt North (19-2, 7-1) won its 11th consecutive game and solidified itself as the frontrunner in the race for its first conference championship since the 2013-14 season.

Washington (15-6, 4-2) started the game by hitting 11 of its first 15 shots, but Fort Zumwalt North weathered the storm and took a 32-30 lead into halftime.

That is when Turnbull and the Panthers defense found another gear. Perimeter ball pressure by Fort Zumwalt North forced the Washington guards to drive into the lane, where Turnbull was waiting.

“I know if I get beat, I’m leaving my man to a 6-foot-10 kid that can jump, so I’m usually happy when (opponents) go in the paint,” said Stevenson, who scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting.