Zumwalt North takes control of GAC Central race by winning at Washington

WASHINGTON — Fort Zumwalt North senior Drake Stevenson let out a mixture of laugh and sigh of relief when discussing his teammate and rim protector Connor Turnbull.
“Every time he blocks a shot, we get a spark of energy and we usually go down and score,” Stevenson said.
Turnbull led Fort Zumwalt North with 18 points, but it was his seven blocked shots, including three in the pivotal third quarter, that propelled the Panthers to a 62-50 victory over Washington in a GAC Central boys basketball clash Friday.
Fort Zumwalt North (19-2, 7-1) won its 11th consecutive game and solidified itself as the frontrunner in the race for its first conference championship since the 2013-14 season.
Washington (15-6, 4-2) started the game by hitting 11 of its first 15 shots, but Fort Zumwalt North weathered the storm and took a 32-30 lead into halftime.
That is when Turnbull and the Panthers defense found another gear. Perimeter ball pressure by Fort Zumwalt North forced the Washington guards to drive into the lane, where Turnbull was waiting.
“I know if I get beat, I’m leaving my man to a 6-foot-10 kid that can jump, so I’m usually happy when (opponents) go in the paint,” said Stevenson, who scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting.
Rejections by Turnbull and seven forced turnovers sent KJ Lee and the Panthers into the open floor in the third quarter. Lee scored seven of his 12 points in the decisive frame, all in transition, and Zumwalt North outscored Washington 18-4 to build a 16-point lead.
“I thought we did a good job of setting the tempo by applying more pressure and making them a little more uncomfortable,” Fort Zumwalt North coach Michael Uffmann said. “And we’re really good in transition. If we can get our guys out in transition that allows us to score a little bit more.”
Both teams were scoring seemingly at will in a high-paced first half that saw few defensive stops.
The matchup zone of Washington was shadowing Panthers leading scorer KJ Lee, but Lee started a blistering first quarter with a 24-foot 3-pointer. Connor Turnbull and Drake Stevenson hit long-range bombs shortly after, and Fort Zumwalt North took an early 11-4 lead.
But Washington found the home court nets to its liking, as well. Quick ball movement around the perimeter allowed the Blue Jays to find open cutters and open three-point shooters. Senior Brigham Broadbent scored 10 of his team-high 14 points in the first quarter, and Washington went on a 15-5 run to take a three-point lead after one.
“When you don’t pressure the basketball against a team like that, they can run whatever they want and get whatever look they want,” Uffmann said.
Both teams remained hot in the second quarter. Washington seniors Todd Bieg and Jason Sides drained back-to-back threes to push the lead to 27-23, but the four-point cushion was the largest of the game for the Blue Jays.
In their last loss, a 49-46 defeat at Fort Zumwalt South, the Panthers settled for three-point shots and amassed their lowest point total of the season by going 2 for 20 from long distance.
They did not make the same mistake Friday.
In the latter stages of the first half and into the second half, Zumwalt North mercilessly pounded the ball inside to Turnbull and Stevenson and the two post players either scored or went to foul line. The Panthers turned a 32-30 halftime lead into a 50-34 advantage after three quarters.
“In the first half, it was all threes and jump shots, and we knew that with our size advantage that we should attack and draw fouls, and that was the smartest thing for us to do,” Stevenson said.
The pivotal third quarter allowed the Panthers to build up a 17-point lead midway through the fourth. Consecutive threes by Washington senior Zac Coulter cut the deficit to 11 but no closer.
“Winning three quarters for a conference championship doesn’t cut it,” Washington coach Grant Young said. “Those points off turnovers killed us in the third quarter and we just got in too big of a hole.”
And the ability of Turnbull and the Fort Zumwalt North defense to disrupt the Blue Jays scorching shooters ultimately made the difference.