Zumwalt South relies on defense to battle past Zumwalt North

ST. PETERS — Fort Zumwalt South senior Zach Bensing picked a perfect time to score his only basket of the game Friday night.
Off a sideline inbounds play in the waning moments, Bensing backpedaled into an open area near half court and found himself wide open.
“I knew we needed a bucket to put ourselves ahead in the game and seal the victory,” Bensing said. “When the ball came to me, I saw an open lane and just went for it.”
Bensing drove all the way from midcourt to the basket, scored and was fouled, propelling Fort Zumwalt South to a hard-fought 49-46 victory over Fort Zumwalt North in a GAC Central boys basketball game.
Bensing was not the only Bulldogs player to save his best for the latter stages of the game. Fort Zumwalt South leading scorer Peyton Blair had been held to just two points as the final seconds evaporated in the third quarter, but his driving layup in traffic beat the buzzer and put the Bulldogs ahead 34-33 heading to the final frame.
Blair had been bottled up by the 1-2-2 defense of the tall, rangy Fort Zumwalt North defenders, but once the Panthers switched defenses late in the third quarter, Blair found his rhythm.
“They’re long so it was hard to move the ball against them, but once they switched to man-to-man it was much easier for me to get in the paint,” said Blair, who finished with nine points, including 4-for-6 from the free throw line in the final minute to seal the win.
Fort Zumwalt North (8-2, 1-1), which had a six-game win streak snapped, leaned on its height advantage in the first half to dominate the paint. The first four Panthers baskets included two alley-oop dunks by Connor Turnbull, a dunk by senior KJ Lee, and a layup by senior Drake Stevenson as North took a 9-7 lead after one quarter.
The Panthers continued their prowess in the paint with baskets by Stevenson and senior George Prouhet, but the open three-point shot was too inviting to ignore. Zumwalt North went 8-for-11 from two-point range in the first half, but 0-for-9 from three, and despite smothering Zumwalt South defensively, went to the locker room tied 18-18.
“A lot of those were open looks and we’re a varsity basketball team. We have to be able to knock those down,” Fort Zumwalt North coach Mike Uffmann said. “But when we weren’t shooting it well, we didn’t do a very good job of getting to the basket. We settled for perimeter shots.”
The Panthers relied on their 1-2-2 zone defense, which flustered Fort Zumwalt South into 30 percent shooting and 10 turnovers in the first half, but in the second half the Bulldogs found their offense by penetrating the zone with the dribble and by the pass.
Early in the third quarter, seniors Isiah Brownlee and Connor Bekebrede scored on drives to the hoop, and Blair penetrated and found junior Joey Friedel for a corner three. Zumwalt South had forced North to abandon the 1-2-2 for a man-to-man defense.
“We just had to calm down," Fort Zumwalt South coach Bill Friedel said. "We could run our stuff, but they were so tall that we couldn’t see the floor very well (in the first half), but I thought the key was to get it in the middle and play from there and something good would happen.”
Good things were happening defensively all game for Fort Zumwalt South. Dynamic scorer KJ Lee was held to eight points, almost 12 points under his average, as ball pressure by Blair and quick double teams forced the ball out of his hands.
“He was the main focus at practice the last few days, so our whole game plan was to try to take him out of the game and whatever happens, happens,” Blair said.
And when the taller Zumwalt North team missed a shot, Brownlee and the rest of the Bulldogs crashed the glass, matching the Panthers total in rebounds.
“They’re tall, they’re lengthy and it was hard to jump with them, so we had to get to the weak side, box them out and then go get the ball,” said Brownlee, who scored 13 points and led the Bulldogs with seven rebounds.
And in the final minutes, the defense forced two turnovers and an off-balance three to preserve the win.
Friedel led Fort Zumwalt South (7-3, 2-1) in scoring with 15 points, becoming the third different leading scorer in the past three games, and the Bulldogs have now held eight of 10 opponents to below 50 points. It the mixture of balanced scoring and tough defense that have propelled the Bulldogs.
“We’re getting better every single day,” Brownlee said.