Zumwalt South relies on defense to battle past Zumwalt North

“We just had to calm down," Fort Zumwalt South coach Bill Friedel said. "We could run our stuff, but they were so tall that we couldn’t see the floor very well (in the first half), but I thought the key was to get it in the middle and play from there and something good would happen.”

Good things were happening defensively all game for Fort Zumwalt South. Dynamic scorer KJ Lee was held to eight points, almost 12 points under his average, as ball pressure by Blair and quick double teams forced the ball out of his hands.

“He was the main focus at practice the last few days, so our whole game plan was to try to take him out of the game and whatever happens, happens,” Blair said.

And when the taller Zumwalt North team missed a shot, Brownlee and the rest of the Bulldogs crashed the glass, matching the Panthers total in rebounds.

“They’re tall, they’re lengthy and it was hard to jump with them, so we had to get to the weak side, box them out and then go get the ball,” said Brownlee, who scored 13 points and led the Bulldogs with seven rebounds.

And in the final minutes, the defense forced two turnovers and an off-balance three to preserve the win.