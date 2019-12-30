Zurliene delivers in clutch to help Mater Dei capture its own tournament title

Following a Nashville miss, junior Mitchell Haake pulled down the rebound and nailed down the triumph on a free throw with 16 seconds remaining.

The Knights broke a long drought in their own tournament. The title was only their second since 1995.

Zurliene finished with 17 points and four blocks. He made eight of 10 shots from the field. Haake added a team-high nine rebounds. Zach Napovanice had 11 points. Jacob Schadegg chipped in with seven points.

"This whole tournament, we've been grinding it out," Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. "You've got to play 32 minutes every game — and that's what we did."

The hometown win was extra special to the players, most of whom had been attending the tournament since they could walk.

"Everyone going crazy for you — there's nothing like it," Haake said.

Added Ron Schadegg, "Generations of families have come here and not been able to see what happened here tonight. For us, this contains a lot of meaning. We talk about it, we preach about it."

Ron Schadegg sat alone in the locker room minutes after the win while his players remained on the court, celebrating with townsfolk. He wanted to be alone to enjoy the win in his own way.