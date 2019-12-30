Zurliene delivers in clutch to help Mater Dei capture its own tournament title

BREESE — Caleb Zurliene can't count the number of times he played out the moment in his mind.
The Mater Dei High senior remembers practicing in the driveway of his Aviston residence as a 9-year-old, counting down the final seconds of the tradition-rich Mater Dei Christmas Tournament in his mind.
Three, two, one — swish.
It wasn't that dramatic on Monday — but it's a vision the 6-foot-6-inch forward will never forget.
Zurliene pumped in a team-high 17 points — including three clutch baskets down the stretch — to help the Knights to a 47-44 win over Nashville in the championship game of the 59th annual affair at Mater Dei High.
The Knights (12-3) won their sixth game in a row and completed a five-match sweep of the 16-team event.
Mater Dei won its 10th tournament championship and first since 2010.
"If you're not from around here, you might not get it," Zurliene said. "To us, this is everything. When you start playing, this is what you dream about.
Zurliene turned in huge plays at both ends of the court during crunch time. His nifty spin move and conversion down the lane with 1 minute, 21 seconds left in regulation put the hosts in front 43-42. He then provided the winning margin with an old-fashioned three-point play with 39 ticks on the clock. The subsequent free throw pushed the margin to 46-44.
Following a Nashville miss, junior Mitchell Haake pulled down the rebound and nailed down the triumph on a free throw with 16 seconds remaining.
The Knights broke a long drought in their own tournament. The title was only their second since 1995.
Zurliene finished with 17 points and four blocks. He made eight of 10 shots from the field. Haake added a team-high nine rebounds. Zach Napovanice had 11 points. Jacob Schadegg chipped in with seven points.
"This whole tournament, we've been grinding it out," Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. "You've got to play 32 minutes every game — and that's what we did."
The hometown win was extra special to the players, most of whom had been attending the tournament since they could walk.
"Everyone going crazy for you — there's nothing like it," Haake said.
Added Ron Schadegg, "Generations of families have come here and not been able to see what happened here tonight. For us, this contains a lot of meaning. We talk about it, we preach about it."
Ron Schadegg sat alone in the locker room minutes after the win while his players remained on the court, celebrating with townsfolk. He wanted to be alone to enjoy the win in his own way.
The Hornets (11-3) held a seven-point lead in the second quarter and nursed a 34-29 advantage with 6:14 left in regulation. Senior Terry Pelczynski led the way with a game-high 22 points.
"In a close game, the ball can bounce either way," Nashville veteran coach Wayne Harre said. "We just didn't make plays when we had to. But I thought our kids worked their tails off."
The two Class 2A toughies could see each other in post-season play as well.
But for now, Zurliene wants to revel in a childhood dream come true. He took the time to pose for pictures and speak with any child who wanted to shake hands with the new Clinton County hero after the contest.
"That used to be me, talking to all the players, looking up to them," Zurliene said. "I hope they remember this. I know I will."