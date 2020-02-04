Zurliene hits career high to power Mater Dei past St. Dominic

O'FALLON, Mo. — Mater Dei senior Caleb Zurliene watched from the bench last year as the Knights beat St. Dominic at the buzzer.
He wanted to be out there, but a broken foot kept him from enjoying the fun.
The 6-foot-5 inch forward got in on the action in a big way this time around.
Zurliene tallied a career-high 30 points to help Mater Dei to a 66-48 win over St. Dominic on Tuesday in a non-league affair at St. Dominic.
"I was just trying to make an impact," Zurliene said. "That's all I was trying to do and it was fun."
Mater Dei (20-5) picked up its second win against a Missouri team in six tries this year.
"They're a sound team," Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. "(A) quality team and it's a quality win for us to come over here and beat them."
Zurliene became the first Mater Dei player to pass the 30-point plateau since Cory Arentsen scored 35 points against Carbondale on Feb. 18, 2012.
The Knights needed Zurliene to kick-start the offense.
"Their full-court press took us out of our rhythm," Schadegg said. "We weren't attacking or aggressive enough in it. We settled for passing the ball around and not attacking the middle. Once Caleb got down inside the middle of it, he kind of had a field day."
After attempting just two shots in the first quarter, Zurliene went 10-for-12 from the field, scoring 25 points in the final three quarters, capping the night with a long-range 3-pointer to tally his 30th point.
St. Dominic (10-7) mounted a third-quarter comeback with a 6-0 run to cut a 16-point deficit to 10.
But the 6-foot-5 Zurliene quickly put an end to the rally.
"I knew that if I got something off the bat for my team, we could shut them down," Zurliene said. "That's all I was trying to do."
Zurliene's baseline slam helped the Knights regain the momentum. Ultimately, he only cared about the victory.
"My team won the game, so (30 points) is really just another number," Zurliene said.
Zurliene, a Purdue University-Northwest commit, also pulled down nine rebounds, had four blocks and three assists.
"He was definitely the best player on the court today and it showed," St. Dominic coach Kevin Roberts said. "He's super athletic and shoots the ball really well."
Brendan Deters led St. Dominic with 18 points.
The Mater Dei defense bottled up the Crusaders' outside shooters. St. Dominic went 4-for-21 from 3-point range, including an 0-for-8 start to the game.
"Ultimately, this is a make-or-miss sport and we've just got to get back to work and start making shots," Roberts said.
Jacob Schadegg, a McKendree University recruit, added 17 points to the winning attack.