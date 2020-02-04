Zurliene hits career high to power Mater Dei past St. Dominic

O'FALLON, Mo. — Mater Dei senior Caleb Zurliene watched from the bench last year as the Knights beat St. Dominic at the buzzer.

He wanted to be out there, but a broken foot kept him from enjoying the fun.

The 6-foot-5 inch forward got in on the action in a big way this time around.

Zurliene tallied a career-high 30 points to help Mater Dei to a 66-48 win over St. Dominic on Tuesday in a non-league affair at St. Dominic.

"I was just trying to make an impact," Zurliene said. "That's all I was trying to do and it was fun."

Mater Dei (20-5) picked up its second win against a Missouri team in six tries this year.

"They're a sound team," Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. "(A) quality team and it's a quality win for us to come over here and beat them."

Zurliene became the first Mater Dei player to pass the 30-point plateau since Cory Arentsen scored 35 points against Carbondale on Feb. 18, 2012.

The Knights needed Zurliene to kick-start the offense.