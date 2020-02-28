Zurliene's slam kick-starts Mater Dei to win over rival Breese Central

GILLESPIE — Caleb Zurliene doesn't keep an accurate count of his slam dunks.
The Mater Dei senior forward estimates he has recorded at least one rim shaker in almost every game this season.
But the 6-foot-6 inch skyscraper is sure about one thing.
His stuff midway through the second quarter of Friday's contest against rival Breese Central was the biggest of his career.
"It was a good feeling," he said. "Got our guys riled up."
Zurliene woke his team out of an early slumber with the thunder jam that kick-started the Knights to a 61-53 win over Central in the Class 2A Gillespie Regional final in front of a large crowd in Macoupin County.
Mater Dei (27-5) has won 10 in a row and will face Teutopolis (22-10) in the semifinal round of the Shelbyville Sectional at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Shelbyville High.
Zurliene was a force at both ends of the court with 27 points and 11 rebounds. He scored in a variety of ways, from dunks to fade-away jumpers. He also blocked five shots and altered at least three others.
"He's a load," Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. "When he plays like that, they're going to be tough to beat."
Zurliene helped dig the Knights out of an early funk with a slam that triggered an 11-0 run. He picked off a pass at mid-court and headed toward the basket all alone, before slowing down to allow a defender to run into his back as he drilled the ball through. The conventional three-point play erased an 18-17 deficit.
"He outshined everybody," Mater Dei coach Ron Schadegg said. "He carried us through this one."
Zurliene came up just as big in the third quarter.
The gutsy Cougars (15-18) rallied from 10 down early in the period to tie it 34-34 on a trio of 3-pointers by sophomore Dalton Boruff, who finished with 12 points.
Zurliene promptly responded with a short jumper and followed with another basket that triggered a 10-2 run to give the Knights a 44-36 lead. Junior Mitchell Haake added a pair of foul shots. The blitz, which came in the final 2 minutes, 56 seconds of the third quarter, put the game away.
Senior Jacob Schadegg added 12 points to the winning attack. Haake hit several huge baskets in the second half.
Central dropped a pair of 64-35, 61-50 decisions to the Breese-based Catholic school in the regular season.
But the Cougars came out with a point to prove in the third meeting.
"I challenged the guys to leave it all out there," Shubert said. "We played these guys twice before and we got better each time we played them. I said, 'let's make tonight our best (effort).' Our guys — you have to give them credit."
Mater Dei received another wake-up call from senior Zach Napovanice in the form of a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer that allowed it to walk into the break with a 31-22 cushion.
The Knights quickly stretched it to 32-22 on a foul shot by Zurliene before Central battled back.
Haake hit a 3-pointer at the outset of the fourth to stretch the lead to 47-36. The Cougars never got closer than the final score.
Mater Dei is on a big-time roll with 13 wins in its last 14 contests.
"We knew since the beginning of the season that we could be this good," Haake said. "We're ready for anybody."
The Knights have won their last six meetings with Central including a 56-55 win in the Breese Central Regional last season. Zurliene, who is headed to Purdue-Northwest University, canned a buzzer-beater in that contest.
"Just playing against these guys, it fires all of us up," Zurliene said.
The contest was played before a near-capacity crowd at the tiny Gillespie Gym, which seats around 800.
"We're just grateful to get out of here with a 'W', Ron Schadegg said.