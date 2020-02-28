Zurliene's slam kick-starts Mater Dei to win over rival Breese Central

GILLESPIE — Caleb Zurliene doesn't keep an accurate count of his slam dunks.

The Mater Dei senior forward estimates he has recorded at least one rim shaker in almost every game this season.

But the 6-foot-6 inch skyscraper is sure about one thing.

His stuff midway through the second quarter of Friday's contest against rival Breese Central was the biggest of his career.

"It was a good feeling," he said. "Got our guys riled up."

Zurliene woke his team out of an early slumber with the thunder jam that kick-started the Knights to a 61-53 win over Central in the Class 2A Gillespie Regional final in front of a large crowd in Macoupin County.

Mater Dei (27-5) has won 10 in a row and will face Teutopolis (22-10) in the semifinal round of the Shelbyville Sectional at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Shelbyville High.

Zurliene was a force at both ends of the court with 27 points and 11 rebounds. He scored in a variety of ways, from dunks to fade-away jumpers. He also blocked five shots and altered at least three others.

"He's a load," Central coach Jeremy Shubert said. "When he plays like that, they're going to be tough to beat."