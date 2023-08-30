Here are five standout boys cross country runners in the St. Louis area to keep an eye on this fall.

Jack Robeson, senior, Lafayette

Ran the 10th-fastest time for an area athlete last year on a 5-kilometer course (15 minutes, 57.50 seconds). Finished 18th at the Class 5 state meet. Helped Lancers to a Suburban Conference Championship team title and two other top-three finishes. He was second individually at the conference meet and also in the Class 5 District 1 meet.

Luke Stevenson, senior, Pattonville

Finished eighth in the Class 5 state meet, the best showing for an area athlete in the state's largest class. His season-best time of 15 minutes and 49.30 seconds was area's eighth-fastest on a 5K course last year and set a program record. He won individual titles at Northwest Cedar Hill's Stan Nelson Invitational and Parkway West's Dale Shepherd Invitational.

Drew Twyman, junior, Triad

Helped Knights win two team titles and earn five other top-five finishes. His personal best time of 15 minutes and 27.70 seconds was eighth-fastest time of an area athlete on a 3-mile course. Finished fifth at the Class 2A Highland Regional before a 40th-place finish at the Class 2A state meet. Had four top-10 finishes as a sophomore.

Sam Vaughn, senior, Herculaneum

Helped Blackcats to second-place team finish last season in Class 3 state meet, the program's 10th team trophy since 2010. Vaughn was ninth individually at state in 16:50.6. He helped Blackcats to two team championships, including the Class 3 District 1 title. He also picked up three top-three finishes as a junior. Personal-best time is 16:07.33.

Dylan Ybarra, senior, O'Fallon

Consistently one of the fastest area runners for his first three years in a Panthers uniform. His 14:41.70 was second-fastest time by an area athlete on a 3-mile course. Finished 21st in Class 3A state meet with time of 15:22.85. Won Class 3A Quincy Regional and Southwestern Conference titles. Helped Panthers to three team titles.