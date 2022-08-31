 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adam Snoke, senior, Lutheran South

Ran to a fourth-place finish in the Class 3 state championship meet last season. His personal-best time of 15 minutes, 53 seconds, was set earlier in the season on the same Gans Creek course. Snoke helped Lancers to a fourth-place finish at the Class 3 District 1 meet and then an eighth-place finish at state.

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

