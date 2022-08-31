Adam Snoke, senior, Lutheran South

Ran to a fourth-place finish in the Class 3 state championship meet last season. His personal-best time of 15 minutes, 53 seconds, was set earlier in the season on the same Gans Creek course. Snoke helped Lancers to a fourth-place finish at the Class 3 District 1 meet and then an eighth-place finish at state.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today