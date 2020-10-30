Boys cross country district roundup: Smock's individual title leads Ladue to team championship

He doesn't know where it comes from, but Conrad Hogenkamp always has it ready in the chamber.

The Chaminade senior has a legendary kick. It was on full display Friday.

"We've known about him and about his magical kick," Chaminade coach Will Armon said. "We haven't trained it into him. He came into the program with it and we've astounded by it."

Hogenkamp captured the Class 4 District 3 title with a time of 16:44.1.

Hogenkamp's title helped the Red Devils capture their first team district championship, edging out Parkway Central with 52 team points.

"These guys set a goal last summer to not just have a runner at state, but a team to go to state," Armon said. "They worked so hard and we couldn't be more proud of them."

Hogenkamp's plan was to run with the lead group until he saw his opening. The opening came when an opposing coach started pointing out spots on the course.

"I was right next to him and I saw his coach point right here, so I guess I got to go," Hogenkamp said. "I was worried that he was right on my tail the entire time."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.