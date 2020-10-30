Boys cross country district roundup: Smock's individual title leads Ladue to team championship

ST. CHARLES — Andrew Smock's body wanted to shut it down.
The Ladue junior saw the finish line, but his body battled against his desire to finish the race.
But screaming and shouting was a wave of blue fans and teammates pleading for him to finish
"I really wanted to stop right there, but they kept me going," Smock said. "My teammates were screaming and shouting, and I couldn't have done it without them."
Defying his bodies' wishes, Smock forged ahead and claimed the Class 5 District 3 individual boys cross country title Friday afternoon at McNair Park.
Smock's victory helped Ladue capture the team title with 44 points.
"We have a tough group of kids," Ladue coach Rich Witt said. "This is what we live for and this is what we race for. They executed the race plans perfectly, better than anything I had hoped for and we're thrilled with the kids."
Ladue and runner-up Francis Howell both qualified for the Class 5 state meet, scheduled for Nov. 7 at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
Smock's body was out of gas after dueling Francis Howell senior Nick Cimmarusti for most of the race for the lead.
"I was exhausted," Smock said. "Nick was pushing the pace the whole time and I was so afraid that he would slowly pull away."
But with nearly 500 meters to go, and when Smock anticipated the late-minute surge, there was no surge from Cimmarusti and Smock pounded ahead to finish with a time of 16 minutes, 10.9 seconds.
Even after finishing, and his body thrashed, Smock turned around and joined the chorus of Ladue fans to urge his teammates on.
"Right as I finished, I turned around and started cheering on (teammate Charles Krasnoff)," Smock said. "I was just ecstatic at the finish and I had to cheer them on."
His fellow junior who had fallen back midway through the race, Krasnoff found another gear to get back up with Smock.
Krasnoff finished as the district runner-up with a time of 16:25.4.
"I was slowly catching the Howell kid and on that straightaway I just kicked it," Krasnoff said. "I thought about how I needed this for the team. I gave it all for my teammates."
Seniors Johnny Martin (fourth) and Benjamin Goeke (10th) also helped the Rams to the district team title.
"I come from a background in soccer," Witt said. "We talk to them in practice and we help them plan out and get mentality tough and ready. They know the plan, they were ready for it."
CHAMINADE'S HOGENKAMP WINS IN CLASS 4 MEET
He doesn't know where it comes from, but Conrad Hogenkamp always has it ready in the chamber.
The Chaminade senior has a legendary kick. It was on full display Friday.
"We've known about him and about his magical kick," Chaminade coach Will Armon said. "We haven't trained it into him. He came into the program with it and we've astounded by it."
Hogenkamp captured the Class 4 District 3 title with a time of 16:44.1.
Hogenkamp's title helped the Red Devils capture their first team district championship, edging out Parkway Central with 52 team points.
"These guys set a goal last summer to not just have a runner at state, but a team to go to state," Armon said. "They worked so hard and we couldn't be more proud of them."
Hogenkamp's plan was to run with the lead group until he saw his opening. The opening came when an opposing coach started pointing out spots on the course.
"I was right next to him and I saw his coach point right here, so I guess I got to go," Hogenkamp said. "I was worried that he was right on my tail the entire time."
