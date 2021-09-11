Boys cross country notebook: Warrenton's Claiborne gets payoff after strong summer of training

Warrenton sophomore Wyatt Claiborne considered himself unlucky.
He had a dreadful performance at his district cross country meet last season and had never placed in the top five in any meet.
That luck changed Saturday.
Claiborne obliterated his personal best by 30 seconds and won the White Division Boys race with a time of 17:25.9 in the 16th Annual Forest Park XC Festival.
Jack Hiller of Althoff placed second at 17:30.5.
“I had no plan. I just wanted to go out and run really fast,” Claiborne said. “I thought there was no way I was going to catch (the leaders).”
Claiborne, who entered the season with a PR of 18:34 and clocked in at more than 23 minutes at his Class 4 District 4 meet last fall, dedicated his summer to improving as a runner.
“I just started training every single day, and I watched a ton of YouTube videos on how to get better,” Claiborne said.
In his first meet this season, he achieved a personal best 17:55 while discovering a flaw in his form.
“I was just overstepping and landing (my foot) too far in front of me, so I tried to really work on that this race,” Claiborne said. “This is just a crazy margin of PR for me.”
In the final mile, Claiborne caught the leaders, overtook them and stole a glance at his watch.
“When I started to form a little gap, I looked at my watch and saw 2.71 miles, less than a half of a mile left, and I knew there was no way I could let them catch me,” Claiborne said.
Claiborne admitted to dreaming that he won the Forest Park race earlier in the week. He made that dream a reality on Saturday.
“Winning this race makes me feel like I’m not completely unlucky,” Claiborne said. “It’s a dream come true.”
Pirates on top
St. Charles ran away with the White Division team title with 69 points, distancing itself from second place St. Clair (105) by placing four runners in the top 20, led by sophomore Nate Maples, who placed third with a time of 17:38.4.
St. Charles won the Forest Park freshman/sophomore race at McNair Park last year and the young Pirates have continued to grow in confidence.
“Summer training was stronger. They were able to get their mileage in this summer and now they’re stronger, so the hope is that correlates to faster times,” St. Charles coach Paul Wright said.
For Wright, the victory at Forest Park on Saturday hopefully is a harbinger of what will come.
“To take home a trophy means the world to the kids. Hopefully, it’s a springboard to bigger and better things,” Wright said. “It’s a dream come true.”
Tight finish
Belleville East senior Byron Jones won the Gold Division individual title in 16:19.9.
His margin of victory was just less than two seconds better than runner-up Gavin Genisio of team champion Benton. Genisio crossed in 16:21.7.
None of the other five varsity boys and girls races were decided by fewer than five seconds.
Throughout the race, Jones let Genisio and Lutheran South's Adam Snoke duke it out for the top spot. But when Jones saw an opening with a little more than 500 meters left in the race, he made the decision that it was his turn.
"I just paced off those guys and knew they'd come out and run hard," Jones said. "I got the finish at the end."