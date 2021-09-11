Boys cross country notebook: Warrenton's Claiborne gets payoff after strong summer of training

Warrenton sophomore Wyatt Claiborne considered himself unlucky.

He had a dreadful performance at his district cross country meet last season and had never placed in the top five in any meet.

That luck changed Saturday.

Claiborne obliterated his personal best by 30 seconds and won the White Division Boys race with a time of 17:25.9 in the 16th Annual Forest Park XC Festival.

Jack Hiller of Althoff placed second at 17:30.5.

“I had no plan. I just wanted to go out and run really fast,” Claiborne said. “I thought there was no way I was going to catch (the leaders).”

Claiborne, who entered the season with a PR of 18:34 and clocked in at more than 23 minutes at his Class 4 District 4 meet last fall, dedicated his summer to improving as a runner.

“I just started training every single day, and I watched a ton of YouTube videos on how to get better,” Claiborne said.

In his first meet this season, he achieved a personal best 17:55 while discovering a flaw in his form.