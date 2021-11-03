Boys cross country preview: Festus looking to make history with eighth successive state crown

Wright is going for his 10th boys cross country title, winning a Class 3 crown in 2009 and 2012 before launching into the streak.

"I set a goal in 2008 to win eight state titles," Wright said. "You never imagine it actually happening, but if I want my athletes to set goals, they have to know that I'll actually make goals of my own."

Wright also coached the girls team to state titles in 2014 and 2017.

Meyers helped the Tigers cruise to another district title on Saturday with a time of 15 minutes and 52.82 seconds. The Tigers placed four runners in the top 10 and finished with 31 team points in the Class 4 District 1 meet.

Meyers knows there is going to be pressure to seal the deal on Friday. But he and his teammates are ready for the challenge.

"There's always some kind of nerves when you get into a meet like this," Festus junior Ian Schram said. "I think if I have the right mindset, there aren't many nerves. Looking back on Saturday, I'll feel like I had pressure. But as of now and a few days before, I won't think of the pressure. I'm just going to go out there and do the best for my team."

This group does not want to be the one that stopped the state-title streak.