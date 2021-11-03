Boys cross country preview: Festus looking to make history with eighth successive state crown

Festus High senior runner Jacob Meyers is well-prepared for the rush of adrenaline he will feel on Friday.
Meyer has waited four years for this one moment.
A shot at making history is finally here.
"All throughout high school, this is what we've been gunning for," Meyers said. "All throughout this week, it's been kind of stressful but at the same time, it's a good feeling – it's here."
Festus, after seven consecutive state titles, will be attempting to break a 38-year old state record on Friday morning at the Missouri Class 4 state championship meet at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia.
The Tigers are looking to set a state record with their eighth successive team crown.
"Ever since our freshman year, our coach kind of put it in our brain that the record is seven and we were going to be the class to break it," Meyers said.
Herculaneum captured seven successive titles from 1977-83.
The Tigers are in good position to continue their streak of dominance.
"To get eight would be amazing," Festus coach Bryant Wright said. "What we try and do is that we know it's there, but we want to win one state title for this year's team. We don't want that to overshadow what this team is trying to do."
Wright is going for his 10th boys cross country title, winning a Class 3 crown in 2009 and 2012 before launching into the streak.
"I set a goal in 2008 to win eight state titles," Wright said. "You never imagine it actually happening, but if I want my athletes to set goals, they have to know that I'll actually make goals of my own."
Wright also coached the girls team to state titles in 2014 and 2017.
Meyers helped the Tigers cruise to another district title on Saturday with a time of 15 minutes and 52.82 seconds. The Tigers placed four runners in the top 10 and finished with 31 team points in the Class 4 District 1 meet.
Meyers knows there is going to be pressure to seal the deal on Friday. But he and his teammates are ready for the challenge.
"There's always some kind of nerves when you get into a meet like this," Festus junior Ian Schram said. "I think if I have the right mindset, there aren't many nerves. Looking back on Saturday, I'll feel like I had pressure. But as of now and a few days before, I won't think of the pressure. I'm just going to go out there and do the best for my team."
This group does not want to be the one that stopped the state-title streak.
"I would say there is quite a bit of pressure on us," Festus junior Cullen Krieg said. "We really want to continue the legacy that has come before us."
Throughout the season, Festus has followed a simple philosophy to get ready for the postseason.
A philosophy that Wright started in 2009.
"I told them that if we want to be the best, we have to race the best," Wright said. "The whole idea is not just to be the best team in Class 4, we want to be the best in the state."
Festus has competed in the Forest Park Festival, finishing second behind 2020 Class 5 state champion Rock Bridge before overtaking the Bruins in the Gans Creek Classic in September.
While he's been on multiple state title teams, Meyers is ready for one more run in a Tigers uniform.
"We were really good as a freshman, but I think this year tops that year," Meyers said.