Boys cross country preview: Team-first culture has Festus boys cross country team on cusp of history

FESTUS — Sophomore Cullen Krieg usually clears his mind before a race.
But at the beginning of his first state meet as a freshman on the Festus High cross country team, Krieg’s mind was racing faster than his legs.
“I was a nervous wreck at the start line, but I wouldn’t let anybody see that I was,” Krieg said. “At the (starting) gun, it was exhilarating to see the whole crowd of (runners) go around me and I'm thinking, I better go with them.”
Krieg did more than go with them. He ran a personal-best time, finished sixth overall and helped Festus claim its sixth consecutive Class 3 boys cross country state championship.
The Tigers graduated four seniors from that 2019 championship lineup, and Krieg has transformed from a wide-eyed freshman to a steady team leader. He joins returning juniors Jacob Meyers and Nathan Wolk as guiding voices for a young team looking to make history.
A seventh successive state title would tie the Missouri high school record set by neighboring Herculaneum from 1977-83.
“It’s definitely a lot of pressure, but we try to turn that into motivation and that really helps us during our training,” Meyers said. “We’re thinking about all the work that’s been put into this since 2014 when (the streak) started and we just have to finish it through.”
The architect of the Festus cross country empire is 19-year coach Bryant Wright, who has led the Tigers to eight state championships, the first in 2008.
“In some ways that first one is the most important, because people understand what it takes,” Wright said. “That first (championship) team I coached, I told them on more than one occasion that I never won a state championship, but I think we’re doing the right stuff.”
Festus runners are eager to learn the Wright stuff, which includes guidance on running technique, a detailed conditioning program and an emphasis on team-first values.
“They’ve worked hard, but they’ve fallen in love with the concept of team,” Wright said. “Our concept is that you work as hard as you can, not only to make yourself the best that you can be, but to make your teammate the best he can be.”
As a sophomore last season, Meyers finished 21st at the state meet while running a personal-best time. Two of his senior teammates finished 19th and 20th.
“It’s called pack running and it really helps. If you’re racing for yourself, people are going to get separated and fall behind,” Meyers said. “We kept each other motivated throughout (the race). We wanted to stay together and finish strong together and that’s what we did.”
Wolk, who finished 35th at state last season, believes running for one's teammates can provide the mental edge during high-stakes races.
“Everyone trains. Everyone is going to be there physically, it’s whether you’re there mentally or not,” Wolk said. “As long as you make sure you’re giving 100 percent for your team and they’re giving 100 percent for you, it should turn out pretty good.”
Festus has been more than pretty good since 2008 as it has placed either first or second at the Class 3 state meet for 12 consecutive seasons. After the first runner-up finish in 2009, Wright realized the mentality of his team had evolved when he overheard a phone call from one his runners.
“It was kind of crazy. They asked him how he did, and he said, ‘We lost.’ I thought, now this is the mindset we want. It wasn’t, ‘Hey, we got second place at the state meet.’ It was, ‘We lost.’ That’s when I knew they were changing their thought processes,” Wright said.
Team-bonding activities, which in the past included trips to water parks and bowling alleys, became scarce this off-season due to coronavirus restrictions. As weight training and conditioning became more of an individual pursuit, Meyers realized that too much was at stake to allow for any teammate to become complacent.
“It’s been a little challenging, but we managed to find time to run together while still following the COVID rules,” Meyers said. “We knew that we had to stay on top of our fitness.”
According to Wright, the Festus boys have been running up to 70 miles a week in preparation for the season. The first meet for the Tigers is the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational at 7 p.m. Saturday. It will have a different feel, with three separate “waves” of runners starting at different times to provide for increased distancing.
The following Saturday, the long-standing Forest Park Festival meet will be moved to McNair Park in St. Charles since races are not permitted to take place in St. Louis County.
Wolk seems unconcerned with the changes that await the Tigers.
“We’re just excited that we have a season and we can go out and race. I think we’re ready to go prove ourselves and show everyone what we’ve got,” Wolk said.
At a cross country race, a team enters seven runners and receives a score for its top five finishers. Besides Krieg, Meyers and Wolk, sophomore Ian Schram will play an important role for the Tigers this season. But the remaining spots in the lineup will be determined through fierce competition at practice.
“You don’t win a state title with two good runners, you win a title with 10 good runners,” Wright said. “If runners nine and 10 want to get that seventh spot, and the seventh guy doesn't want to lose that spot, then you’ve got some major competition. Then, at the state meet, that seventh guy has the race of his life and may become our third (best) runner that day.”
It is not uncommon for a Festus runner to have the race of his life at the state meet — five Tigers achieved personal-best times at the state meet last year — and the three returning starters are eager to help an inexperienced group of runners manage the wave of emotions they will feel throughout the season.
“The older guys worked us, gave us their advice and helped us figure out the hard times, and now it’s our turn to be leaders for the younger guys,” Krieg said.
And if that happens, Festus could become just the second team in 70 years to earn a seventh consecutive state title in Missouri boys cross country.
“I know this may sound a little stingy, but I don’t ever want to give this trophy back to anybody else,” Wright said.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNERS TO WATCH
Thomas Andersen, senior, Parkway West
Three-time Class 4 state meet qualifier, highlighted by his 17th-place finish last season with a time of 15:52.7 that was his personal best and also was sixth-fastest for an area runner at Gans Creek's 5-kilometer course. Andersen had six top-five finishes as a junior, including a victory at the Paul Enke Invitational. The second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last season also was a district runner-up and finished third in the All-Suburban Conference meet.
Cody Glisson, senior, Herculaneum
Helped the Blackcats finish second as a team in the Class 3 state meet last season, which was the program's best finish since a runner-up showing in 2015 and fifth state team trophy in six seasons. Glisson was eighth individually in a personal-best time of 16:08.2 on the 5-kilometer course and earned third-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro honors. Finished eighth at district and 10th in the Jefferson County Athletics Association meet.
Tyler Guthrie, senior, Father McGivney
Led the way the last two seasons as Griffins qualified for the Illinois Class 1A state meet as a team, including the program's first regional team championship in 2019. Guthrie was the individual regional champ that day in New Athens, as well. He finished 15th at state in 15:20.82, the fourth-best state performance on the 3-mile Detweiller Park course for an area competitor and his personal best. Earned second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro honors.
Ethan Koop, senior, Marquette
A first-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection last season, Koop finished seventh in Class 4 state meet last season with a personal-best time of 15:45.8 at 5 kilometers. He is the second-fastest state returner in Missouri, only behind Matthew Hauser of Rock Bridge. Helped Mustangs win a district team title and qualify for the state meet as a team for the 11th successive season. Individually, finished third at district and sectional qualifiers and was sixth in All-Suburban Conference meet.
Justin Mumford, senior, Wesclin
Final campaign got off to a flying start last weekend as Mumford won the Bulldog Season Opener on the 3-mile Fireman's Park course in Alhambra with a performance of 15:24.10. A second-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro pick last season, Mumford was eighth in the Illinois Class 1A state meet, close to his sixth-place showing as a freshman. His state meet time of 15:16 was third-best for any area runner last season. Also as a junior, Mumford was the Cahokia Conference champion, second at the regional and third in sectional meet.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.