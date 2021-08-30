 Skip to main content
Boys cross country season preview spotlight: Mascoutah's Miller going the distance again after making change for track success
Boys cross country season preview spotlight: Mascoutah's Miller going the distance again after making change for track success

Mascoutah High senior Lance Miller proved he was one of the area's best distance runners last fall.

As a junior, Miller finished lower than sixth individually only once in 10 races and helped Mascoutah to nine team championships, notably the Mississippi Valley Conference, Class 2A Highland Regional and Class 2A Olney Sectional meets.

But on the track, Mascoutah needed Miller in a different role.

"He would have been the perfect two-miler," Mascoutah coach Darren Latham said. "When we started doing our speed workout he could see that he could be a two-miler, but he saw that he could really help the team in the 4x800."

Without hesitation, Miller tossed away his desire to stay exclusively as a long-distance runner and embraced the speed of an 800-meter race to help his team.

Miller's decision to shift events proved pivotal as he helped the Mascoutah win the Class 2A track and field team state championship in June. Miller ran a leg on Mascoutah's runner-up 3,200-meter relay, picking up points that proved crucial toward winning the school's first state championship in any sport.

"It was definitely a little different," Miller said. "I enjoyed the speed work and knew it was good for me. Having that in my mind that it will help me out in the long run is definitely useful. It's nice to know that my legs can go that fast."

Now, Miller is hoping that the speed he picked up on the track can translate to 3-mile races in cross country. 

Miller was a third team All-Metro selection last season and ran his fastest 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 42.7 seconds, while finishing fifth in the Belleville West Invitational.

The lone victory for Miller came at the Alhambra Invitational, and he posted area-best showings of fourth at the Highland Regional and sixth at the Olney Sectional.

The breakout season wasn't a surprise for Latham.

"(Miller) kept crushing the miles after his freshman year and it was like, 'Oh my, this kid is all right,' " Latham said. "As a junior, my goodness. And he did it again this summer."

Even his coach doesn't know how high the limit is after Miller effortlessly changed from mid-distance back to long distance. He can't even comprehend the possibilities of when Miller realizes his boundless talent.

"I think once he starts to realize how good he is, we'll see something out of him," Latham said. 

Miller opened his season Saturday with a runner-up finish in the Mascoutah Kickoff meet, running a time of 16:42.4.

That's a long way from where he wants to finish. 

"I really want to get that school record of 14:51 and see how far I can go in state and where ever that takes me," Miller said. 

