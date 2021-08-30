Boys cross country season preview spotlight: Mascoutah's Miller going the distance again after making change for track success

Now, Miller is hoping that the speed he picked up on the track can translate to 3-mile races in cross country.

Miller was a third team All-Metro selection last season and ran his fastest 3-mile time of 15 minutes, 42.7 seconds, while finishing fifth in the Belleville West Invitational.

The lone victory for Miller came at the Alhambra Invitational, and he posted area-best showings of fourth at the Highland Regional and sixth at the Olney Sectional.

The breakout season wasn't a surprise for Latham.

"(Miller) kept crushing the miles after his freshman year and it was like, 'Oh my, this kid is all right,' " Latham said. "As a junior, my goodness. And he did it again this summer."

Even his coach doesn't know how high the limit is after Miller effortlessly changed from mid-distance back to long distance. He can't even comprehend the possibilities of when Miller realizes his boundless talent.

"I think once he starts to realize how good he is, we'll see something out of him," Latham said.

Miller opened his season Saturday with a runner-up finish in the Mascoutah Kickoff meet, running a time of 16:42.4.

That's a long way from where he wants to finish.