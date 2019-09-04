It may not be the same as crossing the bricks at the Indianapolis 500, but the tradition of drinking milk after a race is nothing new for Lucas Rackers.
It started a few years ago, and the St. Louis University High senior loves the tradition.
"After the race and cool downs, we'd go straight to the tent to get our chocolate milk," Rackers said.
Rackers and his teammates have "toasted" each other with the delicious elixir after every race the past two seasons. He doesn't see the "choco milko" going away any time soon.
Out of the top 10 runners from last year's Class 4 state championship meet, Rackers is one of only two returning runners from that elite group. He finished seventh overall with a 16:25.2 at Jefferson City last season and his coach hasn't seen anything to doubt Rackers will contend for the top 10 once again.
"He had a nice fall, trained pretty hard and consistently over the winter, which led to a great spring and then he had a nice summer as well," SLUH coach Joe Porter said. "Hopefully that leads to some more great things this fall."
One of the things Porter did notice from the state meet was a new confidence level in Rackers.
"I think he felt that he could (be a top 10 runner) in the right day, but he'd be around 10th," Porter said. "Putting himself in seventh definitely gave him some validation that he belongs up there in the front."
Rackers said before his seventh-place finish at state, he'd talk himself out of making a top 10 finish.
"I think I just came to fight on that day and it paid off really well," Rackers said.
Rackers didn't start off as a cross country runner. He tried his hand in multiple sports his freshman season at SLUH, including football and swimming.
"I swam my freshman year and I really didn't like it," Rackers said. "I have a lot of respect for swimmers because I don't know how they do it. I wanted to try something different in my sophomore year."
As soon as he suited up for the cross country team, it was a perfect fit.
Now Rackers is leading a Junior Billikens team that returns four runners who ran at state last season. That experience is going to help as SLUH looks to improve on last year's second-place team finish.
"It helps," Porter said. "Definitely an experience factor because they've been in that big moment. It's not everyone, so we'll have some green runners who will learn the varsity style as the season goes on. It's nice to have a couple of guys who have been there and done that ready to go."
While no particular time has been thrown out, Rackers said he'd trade all of the individual glories away if it meant to help bring home a team state championship.
"No question," Rackers said.
Though he hasn't decided where he is headed to college, Porter knows that what program gets him will be getting a talented runner with a tenacious runner's attitude.
As well as someone who may bring the SLUH tradition of "choco milko" with him to the next level.
BOYS RUNNERS TO WATCH
Boys runners to watch
Seeking fourth consecutive Class 3 all-state finish after finishing a career-best sixth last season. Led Black Cats to fourth-place team plaqu…
Top returning finisher for Panthers from last season’s seventh-place team in Illinois Class 3A state meet, which was program’s best finish sin…
Helped Festus roll to fifth consecutive Class 3 team state championship and seventh in program history by finishing seventh individually, whic…
Won three races last season, including a clocking of 15:47.95 to win the Orchard Farm Invitational that was the area's third-fastest 5-kilomet…
Solid junior season was highlighted with an 18th-place finish in Illinois Class 2A state meet. Eleven runners who finished ahead of Ward have …