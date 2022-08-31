Boys cross country season preview spotlight: Waterloo's Schwartz recruits more to the cause before heading into final season

Joe Schwartz employed his best salesman pitch in the final days of his junior year at Waterloo High.

Now a senior, Schwartz went around to multiple lunch tables with a clipboard in hand and asked questions to those outside of the sport.

He was asking people to give up their afternoons and mornings to willingly run miles upon miles without stopping.

A bold proposition for even the best salesmen on the planet.

"I got a lot of nos and a lot of maybes that were actually no," Schwartz said.

But Schwartz didn't leave empty-handed as he noticed an uptick in bodies that came out to participate in the grueling sport during summer workouts.

"He's done a great job of recruiting new runners to come in," Waterloo coach Larry Huffman said. "Our team is the biggest team we've had in a while and part of that is because of Joe."

As good as he is as an ambassador for the sport, Schwartz is just as good on the course and is ready to show it one more time wearing a Waterloo uniform.

Schwartz's personal best of 15 minutes and 14.94 seconds on a three-mile course is one of the fastest times for a returning area athlete.

It will be the last season for a while Schwartz will represent the Bulldogs on the cross country course. Huffman believes he's ready to cement the Schwartz bloodline that has become synonymous with Waterloo running.

"He's very goal-oriented and filled the shoes of the Schwartz dynasty very nicely," Huffman said. "He's hard-working, humble and I think he's always had the goal to be up front. Now he's put in the work and is ready to put it together."

Joe Schwartz is the youngest of a trio of Schwartz that blazed the trail for the past 10 years. Jacob Schwartz, a 2017 Waterloo graduate, burned up the course before running at the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Jenna Schwartz, a 2019 Waterloo graduate, rewrote the school record books and grabbed a state championship in 2017 in her time as a Bulldog before sprinting off to the University of Missouri after graduating.

Their parents are both runners, having had careers at Centralia High School and SIU Carbondale.

Having that kind of legacy could have been overbearing for the youngest Schwartz, but Joe doesn't see it that way.

"There isn't any pressure — I think if there was any pressure, it's coming from me," Schwartz said. "I want to do the best I can do. At the end of the day, it's just the best that I can do. I've got that motivation to go get after it every day."

He'll admit there still is some sibling rivalry, but it's all in good nature.

After incorporating more miles and different training techniques, Schwartz is in the best shape he's ever been in and is ready to show what he's capable of doing.

"I'd love to break 15 minutes over the course of the year," Schwartz said. "From there, maybe get into the 14:40 range."

Huffman hasn't really set specific times or goals for his senior speedster because he doesn't want to place a limit on his star. He does agree with going under 15 minutes and rewriting some records of his own.

"Goal No. 1 is to get him under 15 minutes and see where he compares after that," Huffman said.

The Waterloo record for a three-mile course is 14:57.

As a junior, he got to compete against some of the best Illinois had to offer on a weekly basis. Regularly, Schwartz would go toe to toe with the likes of O'Fallon's Dylan Ybarra, Edwardsville's trio of Ryan Watts, Ryan Luitjohan, Geordan Patrylak, Carbondale's Alex Partlow and Belleville East's Byron Jones.

Seeing those competitors hit such low times gave Schwartz healthy respect for those runners as well as the blueprint to post equally fast times.

"It's always good to race those kinds of runners," Schwartz said. "It elevates yourself and everyone else around you. You hope to see them run off at the next level and hopefully I can do that too."

During workouts, Huffman has tried to surprise Schwartz with different speeds at different interval training to try and dredge up more of that late-race strength that he's flashed in the past.

"At the state meet in track, before that meet, we had a few days we did 200 sprints together and he would completely pull away from me," Huffman said. "I always knew there was some foot speed in there."

The coach is hoping in his final year, Schwartz can show that kind of strength and foot speed as he chases down some personal milestones.