Boys cross country spotlight: Lutheran St. Charles' Lind puts on a show at Gans Creek

"Every coach has that dream runner and I got it right away," Fruend. "Every coach dreams of having that talented runner and I've been blessed to have it right from the get go."

Lind demolished his personal best and school record of 15:51.2, set a week earlier during an eighth-place finish at the Heartland Cross Country Classic in Pella, Iowa.

His 15:09.3 was the area's fastest 5K time since Lafayette's Devin Meyrer ran a 15:06.8 at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark., on Oct. 3, 2015. Meyrer now is a standout at the University of Michigan.

A big shift for Lind has been a change to his race strategy. Instead of shooting out like a rabbit and staking himself to the lead early, he gradually built up until the end, where he made his move.

"I didn't make a surge towards the front earlier when it doesn't matter as much, I waited until those final two kilometers," Lind said.

The Gans Creek course is the same one where the state meet has been contested since 2019.

Last season, Lind finished fifth individually in the Class 3 state meet and helped the Cougars to a runner-up team finish.

One of his first calls afterward was to his coach.

"The first thing he said was, 'I couldn't have done this without you coach,' " Fruend said. "That tugged at the heartstrings. He's just so disciplined and so consistent with a passion for the sport."

