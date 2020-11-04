Boys cross country state spotlight: Lind, McMullen pair up to lead Lutheran St. Charles' charge

ST. CHARLES — Caleb Lind and Noah McMullen used to be foes on the cross country course.
Now they are friends and teammates who have formed a potent 1-2 punch.
Lind, a Lutheran St. Charles junior, captured Friday's Class 3 District 2 boys cross country title with a time of 16 minutes, 16.6 seconds. Next to cross the finish line was fellow junior McMullen, who finished in 16:54.3.
“We'd been talking about it all week,” Lind said. “That's what he wanted to do and I'm happy for him that he did it.”
Lind and McMullen's cross country history together goes as far back as their Catholic Youth Council sixth-grade days when Lind ran for Zion Lutheran in St. Charles and McMullen raced for Immanuel Lutheran in St. Charles.
The 1-2 district finish was a culmination of the duo's hard work against and with each other.
“We've been trying to work together this whole season and it finally came together,” McMullen said.
The district title was the first for Lind, who was racing for the first time in three weeks after Lutheran St. Charles shut down all of its sports teams until they reached district and state play out of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's good to get a race in. I'm glad it went well for the first one in a while,” Lind said. “I've been training a lot because we haven't had a meet, so I got some good hard training in and I was pretty confident with how I felt. We didn't have practice very often, so it was hard training by myself. But I think it was better training by myself so I could get some hard runs in.”
McMullen was neck and neck with Priory's Brody Whalen for much of the district race before pulling away at the end and besting him by almost nine seconds.
“I was just trying to stay relaxed because I knew time didn't really matter too much at this meet,” McMullen said. “I was just going for second place, so I just sat behind him and then coming down the hill on the last loop, I just turned it on and I just decided that was when I was going to go.”
Lind and McMullen will run in the Class 3 state meet at 3 p.m. Thursday at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Lind already owns a win at Gans Creek this season after he turned in a time of 15:56.50 to win the Blue Division of the Gans Creek Classic.
That Sept. 26 race was Lind's fastest time of the season and the fourth-fastest of any area male runner at 5 kilometers.
“I think it was my best race this year,” said Lind, who finished 23rd at state last season. “I'm looking for a first place or second place. I'd love to win that one, too.”
The duo will have the added benefit of having the rest of their teammates there after Lutheran St. Charles had six of the top 15 finishers and won the district team title by 16 points over John Burroughs.
The Cougars finished ninth in Class 3 last season.
“It's great for the team because we've been training so hard, so it's good to see it all pay off now,” Lind said. “We're super confident now that we've had some good races under our belt. Going into state, I think we can win it. We've all been talking about it and training hard, so we look forward to it.”
