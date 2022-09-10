Brentwood, Curd announce arrival at Forest Park

Kensington Curd wanted to be part of a cross country team, but, prior to entering her freshman year at Brentwood High, there was one problem.

The Eagles did not have one.

But, through the request of Curd and the willingness of coach Julie Cohen, Brentwood revived a program that had been dormant for 15 years, and Curd proudly displayed the Brentwood name on the awards podium Saturday after a fifth-place finish in the girls Gold division at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival.

Cape Notre Dame junior Lauren Eftink won the Gold division with a time of 20 minutes flat, Smithville sophomore Naomi Hunter placed second (20:14.6) and Washington senior Julia Donnelly finished third (20:19.8)

Curd had not competed in a cross country meet since sixth grade, electing not to race for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, when Cohen saw the times Curd ran in sixth grade, the coach did a double-take.

“She was running 5:30 miles, and I thought, ‘Oh, this is going to be a real program. I have a phenom on my hands,” Cohen said.

Curd and junior Avery White wore track jerseys and black shorts on Saturday while they awaited cross country uniforms to be delivered to the school. Brentwood did not have a team tent. The runners placed their belongings and themselves on a simple tarp.

But, the Eagles had what few other teams could claim — a top-5 placer.

“It definitely feels thrown together, but then we also have a top runner, so it’s like, ‘We’re here, we’re just a little messy,’” Cohen said.

Curd, who also plays basketball and soccer, finished with a time of 20:24.4, staying near the front of the pack the entire time.

“My goal is to get under 20 (minutes) for my next race, then under 19, and I have big plans to run in college,” she said.

Freshman Luetkemeyer paces Metro to impressive showing

Curd was not the only newcomer who made a big impression Saturday. Metro freshman Lucy Luetkemeyer placed fourth in the girls Gold division with a mark of 20:21, helping Metro place ninth out of 29 teams.

Luetkemeyer trained for a half-marathon with her father during the COVID-19 pandemic, increased her passion for running and joined the Metro cross country team this year. She joined forces at the front of the pack with sophomore teammate Yuri Malone, who placed eighth.

“The energy, the course, the people, everything was great,” Luetkemeyer said.

Fort Zumwalt North girls capture team title

Sophomores Peyton Spellazza and Zoe Johnson led Fort Zumwalt North, which had five runners place in the top-40, as the Panthers captured the girls Gold division team title with 109 points, defeating Grain Valley (177), which placed second, by 68 points.

“It’s super exciting. We haven’t brought back first place in seven years,” Spellazza said.

Spellazza and Johnson led the Panthers, placing 12th and 13th respectively. They started together and stayed together throughout the race, pushing each other toward the finish line.

“It’s competitive, but it’s a loving competitive,” Spellazza said.

Mason impresses both during and after race

Fort Zumwalt North senior Taylor Mason placed fourth in the boys Gold division with a time of 17:13.7, but what happened after the race was even more impressive.

Mason stood near the finish line until the final competitor crossed, picking up runners who dropped to their knees, assisting those who were hunched over and congratulating each on a race well-run.

As a freshman, Mason fell down after crossing the finish line and recalled a teammate helping him to his feet and making sure he continued to move along.

“I just realized I had more energy after the race than I thought I did, and I just want to push that (idea) forward to those who haven’t realized they have that energy,” Mason said. “If you can mentally choose to stay up, you’re going to be stronger overall.”

Mason began helping runners stay upright as a sophomore, and it has now become commonplace to see him helping his fellow competitors after races.

“It also helps me see my team finish, which is nice,” Mason said.

Team is vital to Mason in a sport where individual results often get the glory.

“Performance seems very individual, but if your team is being negative (and saying), ‘This hurts, that aches,’ it passes on that energy.”

Before races, Mason tries to incorporate the same positive energy to his teammates that he exudes at the finish line.

“If we keep our energy high at the start line, it really elevates some of our performances,” Mason said.

De Smet earns second-place

De Smet elevated its performance to earn a second-place finish in the boys Gold division, finishing just two points behind Benton, which won the team title with 107 points.

Parkway Central placed third with 112 points and Lutheran St. Charles came in fourth with 118.

De Smet was paced by senior Nolan Chickering, who finished fifth at 17:26.9, and sophomore Will Poelker, who placed eighth at 17:34.

For Poelker, keeping Chickering in his sightline helped him earn a top-10 finish.

“That’s my goal. With a big upperclassman like (Chickering), I just want to follow by his example, work hard in workouts, and I know in these races, if I can stick with him, he’s going to pull me really fast,” Poelker said.

Despite coming up a few points shy of first place at Forest Park, Poelker and Chickering see great things ahead this season for the Spartans.