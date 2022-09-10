 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cases carry St. Charles to White Division boys team crown

Forest Park Cross Country Festival boys races

St. Charles’ Elijah Case during the Forest Park Cross Country Festival on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Forest Park in St. Louis, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

Elijah Case would have loved nothing more than to pass up his older brother, Jack Case, on his birthday.

The St. Charles High freshman was hoping to earn some t-shirts while he was at it.

"At one point my coach said he'd give me a t-shirt for the number of times that I passed someone," Case said. "If I beat (Jack) on his birthday, I would get all of his shirts. So when I came to pass him, I said, 'I want the whole wardrobe.' "

For a few short moments, the freshman thought he had his brother. 

But Jack Case flew past his brother to win bragging rights at home, but that wasn't the most important part. That siblings helped St. Charles to its second White Division team championship  Saturday at the 17th annual Forest Park Cross Country Festival.

"Eli just came up as a freshman and he wants a piece of his two brothers," St. Charles coach Paul Wright said. "That motivates everyone to go just a bit faster."

The Pirates finished with 42 team points, easily outpacing St. Clair, which finished in second with 127 points.

Luke Nottemeyer, a junior, led the Pirates with a fourth-place finish with a time of 18 minutes and 19.8 seconds.

Jack Case, a senior, was fifth with a time of 18:20.5. Junior James Warner (18:27.2), Elijah Case (18:30) and sophomore Noah Case (18:59.9) rounded out the five scoring Pirates.

"We have a lot of competition on the team to earn spots," Noah Case said. "It's just fun to beat your teammates. We're all trying to win and get faster, but it's fun when everyone gets some personal bests."

After the youngest Case passed Jack Case around the mile marker, Jack Case felt something he hadn't felt in a while.

"I felt proud that he was running really well," Jack Case said. "He's been running really well. He's been dropping his time like crazy."

Sure he felt pride, but he wasn't about to let his little brother get the best of him.

At least, not this early in his career.

"(Jack) knows how to beat someone in a race," Elijah Case said.

The Pirates have won the White Division in successive years and were hoping to get bumped to the higher division this year. 

But there was no disappointment when they toed the line Saturday.

"A race is a race. They're still going to go out and compete," Wright said.

O'Fallon Christian's Hardwicke claims first title

His legs felt good. The only feeling that was weird to the senior from O'Fallon Christian was the loneliness at the top.

"I was looking around after that first mile and I kept thinking I'm pretty sure someone should be with me," O'Fallon Christian senior Ronan Hardwicke said. 

It can be lonely at the top, but that suits him well. On Saturday, the Eagles senior claimed his first meet championship, taking home the White Division title with a time of 17:52.7.

He edged out the runner-up, Brady McWhirter from Pekin, Iowa, by nearly 20 seconds. 

After a rough first meet, Hardwicke was thrilled to see what he could do when his legs were 100 percent.

"My calves were cramping then," Hardwicke said. "I ran a poor race early in the season and I just wanted to take it to the course."

After a 12th-place finish last year in the Class 2 state meet and having dropped to Class 1, Hardwicke is hoping to experience the lonely feeling again before his senior season is complete.

