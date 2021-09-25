Civic Memorial boys surge to runner-up finish in Freeburg meet

SMITHTON — Jackson Collman didn't know where the burst of speed came from.
The Civic Memorial junior's legs were drained rounding the corner and heading for the home stretch.
But when Collman felt the surge of power Saturday, he flipped the switch.
"I felt the need to pass them and it just clicked," Collman said. "I saw that opening and decided, 'I want that.' "
Collman's late burst of speed led a pack of high-flying Eagles as Civic Memorial picked up a runner-up team finish in the Freeburg Invitational at Smithton Park.
"This was such a crucial meet for us to be at the midway point where we want to hit that last race in September and take confidence and momentum heading into October," Civic Memorial coach Jake Peal said.
Civic Memorial finished with 104 team points, behind Benton's 88. The Eagles edged out conference rival Triad (124), which rounded out the top three teams.
Benton sophomore Gavin Genisio blazed the 3-mile course in 14 minutes and 48 seconds to claim the individual championship.
Collman's late rush of energy carried him to a fourth-place finish with a time of 15:45.
Peal pointed to that late push being partly Collman being himself and the runner who was just in front of him before his push.
"Jackson is known to flip that switch at the end of the race," Peal said. "One of the kids in front of him was Drew Pace from Triad, so those two have a little bit of a rivalry. Jackson comes on strong at the end of races and that's something I can't teach."
Collman led a flock of Eagles, three of whom finished in the top 10. Sophomores Justice Eldridge (16:09) and Lucas Naugle (16:19) were eighth and ninth, respectively.
Naugle remembered racing in smaller meets last season and not seeing a lot of tough competition. But this season, Civic Memorial has spread its wings a little bit more and he has enjoyed the stiffer competition.
"I think that tougher competition is helping," Naugle said. "It helps us get out faster and throughout the race not falling off. It really helps our race and pushes our times."
Having those three leading a group that is getting healthier with each passing meet has helped the Eagles make some noise against its conference foes.
"(Getting second), it means a lot," Civic Memorial senior Gabe Roberts said. "I've seen this team go through its ups and downs and this team hasn't really looked as good as we've looked now and we're still missing a few guys."