Civic Memorial boys surge to runner-up finish in Freeburg meet

"Jackson is known to flip that switch at the end of the race," Peal said. "One of the kids in front of him was Drew Pace from Triad, so those two have a little bit of a rivalry. Jackson comes on strong at the end of races and that's something I can't teach."

Collman led a flock of Eagles, three of whom finished in the top 10. Sophomores Justice Eldridge (16:09) and Lucas Naugle (16:19) were eighth and ninth, respectively.

Naugle remembered racing in smaller meets last season and not seeing a lot of tough competition. But this season, Civic Memorial has spread its wings a little bit more and he has enjoyed the stiffer competition.

"I think that tougher competition is helping," Naugle said. "It helps us get out faster and throughout the race not falling off. It really helps our race and pushes our times."

Having those three leading a group that is getting healthier with each passing meet has helped the Eagles make some noise against its conference foes.

"(Getting second), it means a lot," Civic Memorial senior Gabe Roberts said. "I've seen this team go through its ups and downs and this team hasn't really looked as good as we've looked now and we're still missing a few guys."

