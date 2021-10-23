Civic Memorial celebrates runner-up regional performance; Waterloo's Schwartz second individually

ALHAMBRA, Ill. — Civic Memorial coach Jake Peal knew what he had to do to get his team ready to run its best Saturday in the Class 2A Highland Regional boys cross country meet.
The approach paid off as the Eagles flew to a runner-up finish at Alhambra Fireman and Legion Park.
"We've had so many hiccups this season, I just told the boys that I've never had a team finish higher than fifth in regionals," Peal said. "I said let's make the goal fourth, and if we can beat those teams that smoked us at conference, then that's all icing on the cake."
The Eagles finished third Oct. 14 in the Mississippi Valley Conference meet at Principia College.
In response, Peal took a step back and let his runners do what they do best.
"We wanted to upgrade that finish from last week," Peal said. "I told them, 'Let's regroup and refocus and let me get you guys ready before I step out of your way.' "
Civic Memorial was regional runner-up with 87 points, behind Marion's winning total of 64.
The Eagles finished ahead of every other MVC school, including third-place Highland (94) and fourth-place Mascoutah (99). Highland was a runaway winner in the conference meet.
Carbondale senior Alex Partlow glided to the individual medalist position with a course record time of 15 minutes, 18.60 seconds, on the 3-mile course.
"There was no pressure on me," Partlow said. "If I ran a 16-minute or 17-minute race and still got the win, it wouldn't have mattered. It's all about helping the team get to the next stage."
Carbondale qualified as a team with a fifth-place team finish. The top six teams advanced to run Oct. 29 in the Decatur MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf course along with the top five runners from non-qualifying teams.
The Eagles had three individuals in the top 10 and that gave Peal some excitement as he sprinted along the course counting the points. Jackson Collman (3rd), Justice Eldridge (8th) and Lucas Naugle (10th) led the way.
"I knew we had the lead through three guys and by the mile mark, but I didn't know if we could beat Marion because they've got such a good group that's all packed up," Peal said.
Marion had all five of its scoring runners in the top 21 in a field of 71, led by senior Logan Moran in sixth.
Waterloo's Schwartz is individual runner-up
Waterloo junior Joe Schwartz wanted to test himself against Partlow and hung tough for the opening mile.
Then Partlow made his move and Schwartz attempted to keep pace.
"He said, 'Let's go.' I said 'OK,' but he took off and I tried to go with him but it was hard to keep that pace," Schwartz said.
When Partlow made his move, he was hoping he could drag Schwartz with him.
"I really like that Waterloo kid and I wanted to help him run the best race he could," Partlow said.
The hope for Schwartz is the regional experience will pay off at the sectional meet in Decatur and hopefully the Class 2A state meet Nov. 6 in Peoria.
"We knew there would be a big gap," Waterloo coach Larry Huffman said. "Hopefully at sectionals, there will be some kids in between there to help him compete. I think that'll definitely help him. He's really good at pushing himself with equals. When you get by yourself, you sometimes just lose track of your pace."
The junior is just another strong Schwartz runner to come through the Waterloo program following his older brother Nick Schwartz and older sister Jenna Schwartz.
Having that kind of legacy to follow has helped push Joe Schwartz.
"They are definitely people to look up to," Schwartz said.
While all three are different people, Huffman knows that all three share qualities when it comes to their work ethics.
"They do the extra things that most runners don't do," Huffman said.