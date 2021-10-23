Civic Memorial celebrates runner-up regional performance; Waterloo's Schwartz second individually

"There was no pressure on me," Partlow said. "If I ran a 16-minute or 17-minute race and still got the win, it wouldn't have mattered. It's all about helping the team get to the next stage."

Carbondale qualified as a team with a fifth-place team finish. The top six teams advanced to run Oct. 29 in the Decatur MacArthur Sectional at Hickory Point Golf course along with the top five runners from non-qualifying teams.

The Eagles had three individuals in the top 10 and that gave Peal some excitement as he sprinted along the course counting the points. Jackson Collman (3rd), Justice Eldridge (8th) and Lucas Naugle (10th) led the way.

"I knew we had the lead through three guys and by the mile mark, but I didn't know if we could beat Marion because they've got such a good group that's all packed up," Peal said.

Marion had all five of its scoring runners in the top 21 in a field of 71, led by senior Logan Moran in sixth.

Waterloo's Schwartz is individual runner-up

Waterloo junior Joe Schwartz wanted to test himself against Partlow and hung tough for the opening mile.

Then Partlow made his move and Schwartz attempted to keep pace.