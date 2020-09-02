Cody Glisson, senior, Herculaneum

Helped the Blackcats finish second as a team in the Class 3 state meet last season, which was the program's best finish since a runner-up showing in 2015 and fifth state team trophy in six seasons. Glisson was eighth individually in a personal-best time of 16:08.2 on the 5-kilometer course and earned third-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro honors. Finished eighth at district and 10th in the Jefferson County Athletics Association meet.
