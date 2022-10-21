Columbia's Hogan healthy and soaring into postseason series

Ethan Hogan just wanted his body to cooperate.

The junior runner for the Columbia boys cross country team knew he had all the tools to tackle any course presented to him.

Only his body had other ideas.

"I was just in a lot of pain," Hogan said. "I had (issues) with my hip flexors last year and freshman year was a weird oblique issue."

After missing out on a trip to the state meet last season as a sophomore, Hogan finally felt his body get healthy.

All he could do was grin. He was ready to take flight.

The junior has posted a consistently successful season, including the area's top three-mile performance Oct. 15 of 14 minutes, 35.4 seconds, to win the Cahokia Conference's Mississippi Division title. The time also is among the fastest run this season in Illinois.

That is one of three victories this season for Hogan, who also has been runner-up in five other meets, including a performance of 15:12 in the Freeburg Invitational on Sept. 24.

"It feels good," Hogan said. "Just to be able to get that recognition and put up the times I've been hoping for. But I want more."

Hogan and the Eagles are running Saturday in the Class 1A Wesclin Regional as the Illinois postseason series gets under way. The girls race is scheduled for 10 a.m., followed by the boys at 11 a.m.

In Class 1A regionals, the top six teams advance to sectional meets scheduled for Oct. 29 along with 10 individuals from non-qualifying teams. The Wesclin Regional is one of three that feeds into the Class 1A Benton Sectional.

In the Freeburg race at Smithton Park, Hogan challenged for the title before Benton's Gavin Genisio pulled away.

"I read about (Hogan) before the race," Genisio said. "I know he's having his breakout season now, coming around the pond, I saw him try to pass me, and after that, I was a little cautious around him. He's a great runner. After about the 2K mark, I started getting away from him."

Columbia coach Laura Simmons got a sneak peek of Hogan's potential and improvement in spring during the track and field season.

"He works so incredibly hard all the time," Simmons said. "He's been healthy and he's had a few days where his legs were heavy or not feeling it. He takes care of himself. He's got those goals. He's so coachable."

Hogan said when he started cranking up his workload over the summer, the thought of another injury did rear its head.

But as the work continued to pile up, his body responded positively.

"I was worried if my body could handle it, but going into the season I felt strong coming in and that made a big difference," Hogan said.

Hogan is determined to head to Detweiler Park in Peoria this season for the Class 1A state meet Nov. 5.

His preparation certainly hasn't hurt that goal. Hogan has run against the likes of Benton's Genisio, Pinckneyville's Isaac Teel, O'Fallon's Dylan Ybarra, Marion's Dylon Nalley and Rock Bridge standouts Ian Kemey and Andrew Hauser.