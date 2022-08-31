 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cullen Krieg, senior, Festus

Returns after helping Tigers win a Missouri record eighth consecutive team state championship last season, breaking a tie with Jefferson County rival Herculaneum. Krieg finished fifth individually in the Class 4 state meet with a season-best time of 15 minutes, 30.7 seconds. The Tigers will try to push their streak to nine in a row this season and are seeking their 11th team title overall.

