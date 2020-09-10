Downsized by coronavirus, Forest Park meet heads to McNair Park in St. Charles

For 14 years the transformation from summer to autumn in St. Louis has coincided with the transformation of Forest Park from a sanctuary of solace to a mecca of Midwest high school cross country competition.
Each September, teams from within Missouri and across the Midwest gather for food, games, music and running at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival.
“It’s quite the spectacle. They’ve got merchandise tents, concession tents, awards tents, games,” Liberty cross country coach Toby Glavin said. “It’s probably the only meet we go to all year that has an announcer calling out names at the finish line. It’s definitely a big deal.”
But this weekend, there will be no visible speck of the spectacle in Forest Park as the festival moves to McNair Park in St. Charles due to coronavirus restrictions in St. Louis.
The Forest Park Festival, one of the largest regular season cross country events in the Midwest, hosted 120 schools, 225 teams (girls and boys) and thousands upon thousands of high school runners last year. On Saturday, the event will be limited to just 22 schools from St. Charles and Franklin counties with two varsity divisions for boys and girls, down from three in past years.
The JV races, which have had as many as 500 runners in one race, will be capped at 80 runners, and each girls and boys team will be limited to 21 total participants to encompass varsity, JV and freshman races.
“In a normal year it would be disappointing to be limited in numbers and size and scope, but after going through the spring, the summer, and even what’s going on this fall, we’re just elated to be able to put on an event like this and give these kids a chance to compete,” said Matt Helbig of Big River Running Company, the organization that runs the event.
Helbig had been in contact with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health on a regular basis in trying to organize the meet.
When Helbig realized that Forest Park would not be a viable location, he set his sights on Buder Park in Fenton, but when the number of people permitted at venues in St. Louis County was reduced to 50, he started looking outside the county.
“We didn’t have a location for the event until about three or four weeks ago, but (the people from) McNair (Park) came back and were pretty accommodating. They have been super-helpful in working with us last minute,” Helbig said.
McNair Park has become a popular place to hold meets this season.
It has hosted cross country events the previous two weekends, including one for which Glavin and Liberty High School served as the host school, which it will also do Saturday.
“It’s going to be quite a bit smaller,” Glavin said. “I don’t think McNair Park can handle quite the size of meets that there was (at Forest Park) in the past, especially not the JV meets where they’ve got hundreds and hundreds of entries.”
On Wednesday, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health gave the green light for St. Louis schools to begin competing in low frequency contact events, which includes cross country meets. The news caused a flurry of activity in the Big River Running Company email accounts.
“We got about eight emails (on Wednesday morning) from ADs saying, ‘Can we be added to the meet,’ but we couldn’t change anything at that point, it was too late,” Helbig said.
Even with fewer teams involved, Helbig is proceeding with an abundance of caution.
The day will be broken into two mini-meets, with a Green Division and White Division each consisting of 11 teams. The Green Division will run girls and boys varsity, JV and freshman races and then leave the site, yielding the course to the 11 schools in the White Division. There will be no races with more than 80 runners at the starting line and no spectators will be permitted.
“We’re in the the more safety the better camp,” Helbig said. “We’re probably being more drastic than any cross country meet that has taken place this season so far, but we don’t want to be known as a place where there’s been known transmission of this virus.”
Those additional safety precautions have been well-received by participating teams.
“We appreciate that safety measures are being taken so that we can continue to enjoy our sport. We know that nothing is guaranteed this season,” Francis Howell North coach Kimberly Martin said. “At this point, everybody is just happy that we are able to get some races in.”
There will an opportunity for St. Louis County and St. Louis City runners to participate in six open races Friday night at McNair Park, running the same course as participants will traverse Saturday but under a different event, name and logo.
High school runners are permitted to participate in two open races or road races per season, and while school athletic directors signed off on the athletes’ ability to compete, runners will not be in school uniforms or colors, must pay their own registration fees and must find their own transportation.
“(The races) are going to be stacked. It’s basically all the fastest kids from (St. Louis) County are coming out to race. The girls A race is going to be absolutely loaded and the boys (A) race will be stacked as well,” Helbig said. “We’re super-pumped to be able to offer these kids that didn’t have a chance to compete, a chance to compete.”
And although the Forest Park Cross Country Festival will not be nearly the spectacle it has been in the past, teams and organizers are thrilled that any competition is able to take place this weekend.
“I’ve actually been really happy with the attitudes of my athletes and my parents (of athletes) as well,” Glavin said. “It just seems like everybody is counting their blessings and feels fortunate that we’re able to compete right now.”
